Superfoods: 8 Innovative & Easy Ways To Incorporate Superfoods Into Your Diet

Yogurt is a refreshing and versatile superfood

Superfoods refer to foods that have a higher nutritional value than other foods and are highly beneficial for our minds and bodies. Superfoods not only increase the overall nutritional content of our meals but have also been proven to provide long-term benefits to the body.

In this article, we discuss how can we incorporate various superfoods into your diet effortlessly. This addition of superfoods to our diet will ensure we consume a nutrient-rich diet which will further better our overall health.

8 ways in which you can incorporate superfoods into your diet:

1. Seeds as garnish

Seeds such as chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and so on, have recently emerged as a superfood group. These seeds are very high in nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, fibre, zinc, magnesium, vitamins, copper, etc. As seeds are usually very small in size and don't have strong flavours, they act as a great garnish for various dishes and snacks.

2. Dark chocolate desserts

Chocolate has a reputation for being unhealthy and low in nutrients however, dark chocolate is a nutrient-packed superfood. Dark chocolate is packed with various nutrients and antioxidants and is extremely nutritious. It is a great dessert and can also be used as a sweetener and flavourer for other desserts. A rice cake topped with peanut butter and dark chocolate is a great pre-workout snack as well as an early evening dessert.

3. Nuts as snacks

Nuts similar to seeds are another nutrient-packed superfood group. They have a high-nutrient content and are a great source of proteins and omega-3 fatty acids for people that follow a plant-based diet. Nuts act as a great in-between meals snack as they are a healthier alternative to packed snacks and also keep you fuller for longer. Keeping a trail mix on your work desk or bedside table can increase your nutritional intake and also help you avoid unnecessary snacking.

4. Cauliflower rice

Cauliflower is another underrated superfood. Cauliflower is a great source of nutrients such as protein, vitamins, zinc, magnesium, and so on. It is also a very versatile vegetable and can be used as an alternative to potatoes. Cauliflower rice is another great way to incorporate cauliflower into your diet as it acts as a more nutritious and low-calories substitute for normal and brown rice. Separate cauliflower florets for the leaves and boil them for a few minutes. Once they are cool, grind them in the mixer and your cauliflower rice is ready.

5. Yogurt desserts

Yogurt is another nutrient-packed superfood that is also extremely versatile. Yogurt can be consumed as a side dish if served as a savoury dish. Yogurt can also work as a great base for various desserts. You can serve it with granola, dark chocolate, berries, or other naturally sweetening foods and prepare easy-to-make desserts and snack cups.

6. Berries candy

Berries such as strawberries and blueberries are readily available and act as a great replacement for candies and other sweets. Berries topped with squeezed lemon and refrigerated for a few hours are a great candy-like snack. You can also try this trick with oranges and other citrus fruits.

7. Green iced tea

Want something refreshing yet healthy? Try iced green tea to quench your thirst but also increase your consumption of superfoods. Green is a great superfood as it is rich in various nutrients and has also been proven to boost metabolism. Green tea topped with some ice, lemon, and honey is a drink packed with superfoods.

8. Garlic olive oil

Olive oil and garlic are both considered superfoods. They are both rich in numerous nutrients and have exceptional healing qualities. Increase your intake of garlic and olive oil by making garlic olive oil. Garlic olive oil works as a great toast topping as it is healthy and lower in calories as compared to butter or other spreads. Add olive oil and a bunch of peeled garlic cloves to a container and cook or bake in the oven to create this delicious garlic olive oil.

In conclusion, innovation is the key to keeping your diet healthy and fun. Trying new ways to incorporate various superfoods into your diet is an effortless way to increase your nutritional intake. Besides these foods, we also encourage you to partake in fun physical activities. Working out regularly also ensures good physical and mental health.

