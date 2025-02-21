Sunaina Roshans Powerful Message, Highlights The Importance Of Respecting Your Body

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan has never shied away from opening up about her experiences with cancer affecting her cervix and lymphoma on social media. She constantly inspires people with their fitness journey and keeps giving insights into her healthy diet and strict regime. Alongside this, Sunaina often uses the hashtag “Unbreakable You” with her honest revelations in order to encourage her fans to prioritise their health and well-being. Similarly, her recent post on Instagram motivates people to respect their bodies.

Sunaina Roshan dropped a video highlighting the importance of not seeking any validation while respecting their bodies. She says in the video, “So for me today, respecting my body or my body respecting me back has far more meaning than getting respect from people.” The cancer warrior then shared a page from her personal experience and states, “Even today, I mean, I'm like a 49 kilos, and earlier, when I was like a 52-53, I had gone underweight.” This proves her diligence in keeping her body fit despite struggling with many health hazards.

Further, in the video, Hrithik Roshan's sibling, who keeps advocating healthy and clean eating, added, “What is keeping me strong even now is the way I'm nourishing my body through my gut reset.” For those unaware, "gut reset" refers to a combined effort to improve gut health by making conscious changes in diet and lifestyle. This is mainly achieved by reducing foods that feed harmful bacteria. Instead, it calls for the intake of probiotics, which provide the body with good bacteria. Additionally, regular exercise, sufficient sleep of 8 hours, a nutrient-efficient diet and proper hydration are important to keep the gut lining healthier.

Sunaina continued elaborating on how all such changes in her diet and lifestyle yielded her good results. In her words: “At 53, I did not have any stamina. I'm here at 49 kilos. Having all the stamina. So nourishing your body with good food, good healthy food, really, really makes a difference.”

“We spend too much time seeking validation and respect from others. But what's truly important is respecting your own body. When you prioritise your health and well-being, you recognise the strength that lies within and rise to become,” read Sunaina's caption alongside the post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.