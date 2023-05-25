Summer Heat And Digestive Issues: Follow These 8 Expert Tips To Prevent Indigestion

Proper hydration should be given utmost importance in summer

The extreme heat might be troubling you in more ways than one. Poor digestion is one of the most common issue faced by many during summer. Poor diet, lack of water in the body and your body's heat as well the external heat usually contribute to indigestion. "Every year, summer brings with it an array of health issues such as heat exhaustion, viral illnesses and stomach issues. During periods of excessive heat, our body diverts its energy from digestion towards keeping the internal body temperature low. Hence, the digestive process may slow down," explains Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

He further adds that dehydration, which is extremely common during the summer season also hampers the digestion. There are also increased chances of consumption of spoiled and contaminated food during summers which can further upset your digestive process.

Tips to keep digestion healthy during summer

1. Stay hydrated

You lose a lot of water through sweat in summer. This may contribute to dehydration if you do not drink adequate amount of water.

Dr Tayal also mentioned that dehydration also causes loss of minerals which also hampers digestion. One should drink at least 2.5 - 3 litres of fluids. Other than water, you can choose nimbu pani, coconut water, butter milk and aam panna to stay hydrated.

2. Eat small frequent meals

The expert recommended that instead of having 3 large meals, have 4-5 small frequent meals. Also, chew your food well and give your stomach adequate time to digest your food properly.

3. Fruits and vegetables are a must

The summer season offers fruits and vegetables that have a high content of water. These will boost your overall hydration.

Fiber in fresh fruits and vegetables also aids in digestion.

4. Avoid fatty foods and caffeinated drinks

"Tea, coffee and sodas cause diuresis which trigger dehydration. Excessive consumption of fatty foods can also cause bloating and acidity," Dr Tayal adds.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics boost gut health. Probiotic-rich foods such as curd, buttermilk, kaanji, kombucha and kefir will improve digestion.

6. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol causes further dehydration which can be detrimental especially in summers.

7. Store food properly

Avoid eating pre-cooked food which has not been stored in the fridge. Warm temperatures promote growth of bacteria and fungus in the food. Also, reheat the food before eating

8. Exercise daily at the right time

When you exercise in high temperatures, it can cause dehydration which can further contribute to nausea and vomiting. In summer, exercise early morning or evenings and drink enough water in-between and after the workout.

(Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.