Suffering From Irritable Bowel Syndrome? Nutritionist Explains What To Do

We often tend to lean towards fatty meals or junk foods - leading to greater issues in digestion. Additionally, gut-related problems, acidity and diarrhoea followed by constipation have also become troublesome in today's lifestyle. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee claimed that if you are having similar symptoms, this might be pointing towards IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome. And according to her, “You need to take care of your gut.” In a video posted by the nutritionist on Instagram, she first explained “what IBS is,” and then she elaborated on how to tackle the problem in a multi-prolonged approach. Anjali dropped the video with the caption that reads, “Feeling like your gut is throwing tantrums? IBS can be a real party crasher but don't worry, I've got you covered!”

In the video, Anjali Mukerjee can be heard saying, “If you are constantly facing a lot of bloat, gas, distention, along with stomach pain, alternating diarrhoea and constipation, and not satisfactorily evacuated stools, then you may be developing IBS.”

Then, the nutritionist also listed easy remedies that you can try at home:

She said, “Firstly, if you feel that this is the case, immediately you need to repopulate the gut.” For this, “You need to avoid gluten and dairy. Also have to avoid fatty food, fried food, spicy food, raw food, and sometimes even raw fruits. It may not suit you. But some people may react to bananas and soft foods like that. Every heavy dals like rajma, chole, these are not easy to digest.” These are majorly heavy foods which require more robust digestive systems. Hence, if IBS is detected, avoiding such foods is advisable.

However, the treatment process doesn't end here. She shared, “Now, once you avoid all of these things and also find that your symptoms are improving, then one needs to further work on the gut permeability or the gut lining.”

After noting Anjali's suggestions, if you are doubting “what can you eat at the end of the day.” Then, she also has a perfect solution for it. She said, “You can have lentils like rice and dal, avocados, you can have fish, cooked vegetables, a few of the fruits like banana, even a papaya suits some people.”

“You need to get the gut treated with good probiotics. Once the inflammation is reduced, you will find a reversal of your symptoms of IBS,” she added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.