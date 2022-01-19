Three Exercises That Promise To Help Ease Back Pain Issues

Did you know a weaker back can lead to a bigger belly

The new work-from-home culture has led to long hours sitting in chairs that are not as ergonomically designed as were the ones we were used to sitting in our offices. Also, people tend to find comfort while working from home, giving the right posture a toss. This has caused a number of people complaining about mild or severe back pains. Often, we tend to ignore this or take pain killers. While medicines eases the pain temporarily, they are no substitute for addressing the problem in the correct way, which means working out.

Unless our back hurts or unless we feel pain in the neck, we don't pay attention to our back. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says a weaker back can lead to a bigger belly. She has shared a few tips to manage pain in the back through three simple exercises that are durable and do not require any equipment – just some flexibility. The exercises help build strength and stability.

The good thing about this exercise is you can do it anywhere in your home – on a yoga mat as well as on the bed. The Instagram post carried a video tutorial in which Rujuta showed how to do this exercise. Check out the video here:

You have to do each of the three exercises in 3 reps and hold for 5 counts each.

Rujuta's week 1 exercise involved five types of daily stretches.

And for the second week, Rujuta has focussed on stability and strength in the legs. It involved: leg lifts, squats, and squeezing the inner thighs.

Rujuta's 12-week regime promises to improve overall health through easy and doable exercises. So, keep following them and build strength and stamina in a holistic manner.