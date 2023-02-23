Sucking On Clove Can Do Wonders If You Are Facing These Health Issues

Clove is a very nutritious spice and is very beneficial for the body

Simple ingredients in our kitchen can sometimes work wonders if used the right way. The same goes for clove, a spice widely used in Indian households in various ways. You must have come across a picture of clove on toothpaste packs and a mention of this spice in ingredients of ayurvedic medicines. This is because besides adding a distinct flavour to our dishes, clove also has certain medicinal properties which make it effective in treating several health problems such as toothache and nausea.

According to lifestyle coach and nutritionist Luke Coutinho, clove has an active ingredient called eugenol which acts as a natural anaesthetic. In his latest Instagram post, he shares some of the common health issues where clove can come to your rescue.

But before you go toss a couple of cloves in your mouth, know the right method to make use of the spice. The lifestyle coach says that instead of chewing or swallowing some cloves, you need to suck on them for as long as you can. Just grab one or two cloves from your kitchen and suck them gently to reap the benefits.

Now, let's discuss the problems that can be solved by consuming cloves. As per Luke Coutinho, if you are troubled by sugar cravings and just can't resist binge-eating sweets then keep some cloves in your mouth and suck them. Those who are craving alcohol or cigarettes can also use the simple remedy.

Bad breath can be a big turn-off and keeping some cloves in your pocket can save you from embarrassment. When it comes to toothache, clove can solve this too. Just suck a clove or two and let the juices come out.

Indigestion is common, especially after heavy calorie-rich meals. Here too, you can suck some cloves to get relief from the uneasiness. Other cases where sucking clove can be effective are fungal infections and vomiting or nausea.

The nutritionist stresses that while the method has worked for many, it doesn't mean that it will work for you too. But, there is no harm in trying.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.