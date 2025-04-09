Struggling With Diabetes? Nutritionist Shares Tips To Keep Blood Sugar Under Control

In today's world, diabetes has become a growing global concern affecting people of all ages. While most individuals are focused on eliminating refined sugar from their diets, several underlying lifestyle factors can also cause a spike in blood glucose levels. On Instagram, nutritionist Pooja Makhija addresses this issue and offers insights on how to optimise metabolism and lower blood sugar levels effectively. In the video, she says, “You've cut out all the sugar from your diet, but your blood glucose levels still show that you are pre-diabetic."

Listing the key factors that can spike blood glucose levels even without consuming sugar, she adds, “Refined sugar is just one piece of the puzzle. But your poor sleep, stress levels, hidden carbs and even your gut health can spike your blood sugar levels.”

Want to fix this? Check out the underlying reasons leading to diabetes and how you can fix them.

Underlying reasons leading to diabetes & how to fix them according to the nutritionist

1. Poor sleep

According to Pooja Makhija, just one night of poor sleep can make you more insulin-resistant the next day, impacting how your body processes glucose. This increased insulin resistance can result in higher blood sugar levels, escalating the risk of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic problems. You must sleep for at least 8 hours a day, which will also help in the overall health improvement of your body.

2. Chronic stress

Pooja mentions, “When you have chronic stress, the cortisol elevates your blood sugar levels even without the sugar in your diet," which can potentially lead to insulin resistance and higher glucose levels. She suggests trying breathwork, meditation, or even short walks after meals.

3. Gut health

“Your gut microbiome plays a huge role in insulin sensitivity. When you eat right and eat good fibre, the gut bacteria then break it down to give you short-chain fatty acids such as Butyrate. Now, Butyrate helps you prevent a blood sugar spike after eating, increases sensitivity to insulin and reduces the overall inflammation,” she elaborates.

However, according to the nutritionist, when we don't eat healthy, then the gut microbiome doesn't perform its job, leading to a spike in the insulin level. The nutritionist advises eating smart and prioritising protein, fibre, and healthy fats to slow glucose spikes.

4. Minimal movements

Pooja states, “If you don't move, your muscles are not going to effectively lose the glucose and therefore, they will stay high in the blood but it will spike your sugar level despite you not eating sugar. So if you want to reduce your sugar levels, you've got to move.”

The nutritionist suggests building muscle by strength training as it “improves how your body uses glucose,” and also to move after meals. She writes, “A 10-minute post-meal walk can significantly lower blood sugar.”

5. Huge gaps between meals

She says, “Lastly, if you keep a large gap, you will end up eating large meals. And large meals are going to spike your sugar levels, even though it's not sugar that you are eating. Large amounts of food will increase your blood sugar levels.” Hence, small gaps between meals help in reducing blood sugar levels.

These small lifestyle changes, according to Pooja, will help you lower and balance your blood sugar levels. “Pre-diabetes isn't just about sugar, it is about how your body processes energy,” she concludes.

