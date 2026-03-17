Struggling To Eat Enough Fibre? Doctor Shares Simple Guide To Reach 30g A Day

Most people know fibre is important, but very few actually get enough of it in their daily diet. While one should aim for roughly 25–38 grams of fibre a day, many people consume barely half that amount due to diets high in refined and ultra-processed foods. That is why gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently shared a simple 30g fibre cheat sheet to help you reach your daily target more easily. Instead of complicated diet plans, the approach focuses on combining everyday foods to gradually build up your fibre intake across meals and snacks.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Most people think they eat enough fibre. In reality, the average intake is only ~16g per day, when we need 25–38g for gut health, blood sugar balance, cholesterol, and feeling full after meals. Do you think you are consuming sufficient fibre?"

Meal Plans To Hit Your Daily Fibre Goal

Combo #1

1/2 avocado – 5–7g

1/2 cup chickpeas – 6g

1 large apple – 5g

1/2 cup dry oats – 4g

1 cup cauliflower – 3g

2 tbsp chia seeds – ~8–10g

Total: 31–35g

Combo #2

1 cup raspberries – 8g

1 cup broccoli – 5g

1/2 cup black beans – 7g

2 tbsp ground flaxseed – 4g

1 cup leafy greens – 1–2g

1/2 sweet potato (with skin) – 2g

1 slice whole-grain bread or roti – 2g

Total: 30g

Combo #3

1 pear – 6g

1/4 cup almonds – 4g

1/2 cup cooked lentils – 8g

1 cup roasted cabbage – 3g

1/2 cup cooked quinoa – 5–6g

1 cup sautéed spinach – 3g

Total: 30g

Combo #4

1/2 cup farro or barley – 5–6g

1/2 cup cooked lentils – 8g

1/4 cup almonds – 4g

1 pear – 6g

1 cup sautéed kale – 3g

1 cup roasted cauliflower – 3g

Total: 30g

You do not have to consume all of the recommended foods in one meal or even in a single day. Simply pick 3–4 foods and add them to the meals you already eat. Track your progress for three days and adjust portions according to your needs. Supplements can also help fill any remaining gaps.

Pro Tip: Increase fibre intake slowly and drink plenty of water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.