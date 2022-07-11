Stress Relievers: Foods & Exercises To Keep Stress At Bay

Eating a salad with chickpeas can help you feel relaxed and reduce stress levels

Life can often be too hectic or fast-paced resulting in stress and many other mental issues. It is important to understand what may be causing you stress and how to relieve yourself of that stress. You can help relieve your mind's stress by inculcating healthy foods and exercises into your routine.

How does food relieve stress?

Foods rich in particular nutrients help boost the hormones that better our moods and reduce stress levels in the mind. Here are some foods that have been proven of relieving stress and boosting happy hormones:

Whole eggs

Eggs are full of various nutrients such as vitamins, amino acids, proteins, etc. All these nutrients boost the body's energy levels. Furthermore, eggs also contain antioxidants that help detoxify the body.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a great source of protein for vegetarians. Proteins provide the body with the energy it needs and boost mood. Chickpeas are high in selenium, zinc, potassium, magnesium, B vitamins, manganese, and copper, all of which help to relieve stress. They are also enriched with L-tryptophan, a necessary amino acid required for the production of mood-regulating neurotransmitters.

Garlic

Garlic is considered a superfood. This means, that garlic contains a variety of nutrients that help the body recharge and rejuvenate. Garlic also has high levels of Sulfur compounds that contribute to glutathione production, this antioxidant helps curb stress in the brain.

Broccoli

Broccoli is among the most abundant food sources of certain minerals, such as vitamin C, magnesium, and folate, that have been shown to improve depression. Sulforaphane, a sulfur molecule found in broccoli, has neuroprotective qualities and might have antidepressant properties and help relax the mind.

Blueberries

Flavonoid antioxidants found in these berries have potent anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. These assist in the decrease of stress-related inflammation as well as the prevention of stress-related cell damage.

How does exercising relieve stress?

Exercising helps boost endorphins in the body. It releases any tension in the body and muscles and helps relax the mind. Here are some simple exercises that can help you relieve stress:

Swimming

Swimming is a universally enjoyed way of exercising. Swimming not only promotes all-body movement but has also been proven to help with the relaxation of the mind.

HIIT Workout

HIIT which stands for High-Intensity Interval Training is another great way to relieve stress by working out. In today's fast-paced life, getting a proper workout in can be tough as it is. HIIT focuses on maximising the workout in a smaller period of time making it perfect for people that might not have enough time to spare or to focus on their mental and physical health. High-intensity workouts help boost adrenaline which further boosts endorphins in the body.

Dancing

Dancing is another great activity to help your body recharge. Some good music along with area-focusing dance moves can help you not only lose weight but also boost energy levels and release stress.

Yoga

Yoga is another great way to relieve stress. This slow-paced exercise along with slow breathing can help ease the mind and relax the body. Yoga also works as a way to meditate and rewind the mind.

We encourage you to inculcate these foods and exercises into your routine for maximum relaxation and to reduce stress. It is important to give your mind and body a break when it's due and to care for them constantly.

