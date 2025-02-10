Start Your Day Off Right With This Expert-Approved Tip

Mornings set the vibe for the whole day. How we kick things off can really affect our mood, energy and productivity. In a recent Instagram post, lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho shares his tip for the best morning routine. He says the key to starting your day right is waking up and feeling grateful for what you have. It is a simple yet powerful way to set the tone for a positive and productive day.

He writes, "Some people wake up thinking immediately of what lack and problems they have in their life. Some wake up thinking of all that they have in their life and offer gratitude amidst lack and problems."

Luke Coutinho adds, "Some wake up and throw themselves immediately into emails and social media, losing the chance to connect, reflect, visualise and offer gratitude." He adds that simple morning habits can shape the rest of your day. It is empowering to remind yourself that each new day brings fresh opportunities and possibilities.

In his previous Instagram post, Luke Coutinho highlighted the negative effects of drinking black coffee on an empty stomach. He wrote, “Longevity experts teaching people to consume black coffee on an empty stomach in the morning have no understanding of the hormone cortisol, how it works, its impact on hormones, thyroid and sympathetic system stimulation.”

The wellness expert agreed that coffee has “therapeutic health benefits when consumed at the right time, right quality and right quality.” He asked social media users to wait at least 90-120 minutes after waking up before sipping on the beverage.

On a concluding note, Luke urged his followers to learn about cortisol and make the right decision.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.