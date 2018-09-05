Sonali Bendre Shares New Look; Says It's Important To Do What Makes You Happy

Sonali Bendre Behl shares her new look on Instagram

It has been quite some time since we got the latest health update from actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is battling with metastatic cancer. It was back on Friendship's day when she shared a picture of her with friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. The picture was taken after Sonali Bendre had lost her hair to chemotherapy for metastatic cancer treatment. The post that she recently shared is that of her new look sporting a glamorous hairdo. Sonali Bendre's latest post shows just how sportingly she is handling cancer treatment and not letting it come in between living her life the way she wants.

She begins her quoting Al Pacino's famous saying, "Vanity is my favourite sin." She agrees that vanity in not her all-time favourite sin - which most certainly is gluttony. Everyone enjoys looking good and appealing, and so does Sonali. Doing what makes you happy is important for everyone, even a cancer patient. Physical appearance can have a huge impact on a person psychologically, agrees Sonali Bendre.

Here is what she wrote in her post, "The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you," she writes.

The decision to look appealing, with or without metastatic cancer, struck Sonali probably because she is part and parcel of the entertainment industry - which expects one to look glamorous at all times. "When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine," she wrote.

This is exactly the kind of determination and positive outlook that people suffering from cancer need to have. The life-taking disease should not stop anyone from living a life of personal choice and indulgence. Thank you Sonali Bendre, your strength and will-power is inspirational for thousands of cancer patients all across the world!

We continue to wish for your speedy recovery!