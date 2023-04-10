Smoking: Follow These Tips To Fight Nicotine Cravings

By following necessary steps, you can quit smoking effectively

If you're trying to quit smoking, congratulations! You've made a decision that can be life-changing. While quitting can be difficult, it is definitely worth the effort. Nicotine cravings are one of the biggest barriers to successfully quitting smoking. In this article, we'll look at a few tips to help you fight nicotine cravings.

10 Tips to fight nicotine cravings:

1. Keep yourself distracted

When nicotine cravings hit, try to distract yourself. This could mean doing something you enjoy, like watching a movie or listening to music. Or, if you're more of an active person, go for a walk or run some errands. When you're focused on something else, you're less likely to be thinking about smoking.

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking water can help to ease cravings. Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for nicotine cravings. If you feel a craving coming on, try drinking a glass of water instead of reaching for a cigarette. Not only will it help to keep you hydrated, but it will also help to flush the nicotine out of your system.

3. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help to reduce nicotine cravings. Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural feel-good chemicals. By exercising regularly, you'll feel better and be less likely to want to smoke.

4. Chew gum or suck on sugar-free hard candy

Chewing gum or sucking on sugar-free hard candy can help to keep your mouth busy when a craving hits. It also helps to give your brain something else to focus on, which can be enough to get you through the craving.

5. Avoid triggers

Triggers are things that can cause a nicotine craving, like being around other smokers or certain places. If you can, avoid these triggers as much as possible. Identify your triggers and figure out a plan for how to avoid them.

6. Get support

Having a support system can make all the difference when trying to quit smoking. Talk to your family and friends about your decision to quit and ask for their support. You can also consider joining a support group, either in person or online.

7. Use nicotine replacement therapy

Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) can be a helpful tool when trying to quit smoking. NRT comes in various forms, including gum, patches, lozenges, and inhalers. They are available over-the-counter, but if you're not sure what to use, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

8. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is the act of being present in the moment and focusing on your thoughts and feelings without judgment. Practicing mindfulness can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, all of which can contribute to nicotine cravings.

9. Keep yourself busy

Boredom can lead to nicotine cravings. If you find yourself feeling bored, try finding something to do to keep yourself busy. This could mean doing some work around the house, reading a book, or starting a new hobby. Being busy will keep your mind occupied and help you avoid thinking about smoking.

10. Take it one day at a time

Quitting smoking is a journey, and it's important to take it one day at a time. Don't beat yourself up if you slip up and have a cigarette. Instead, focus on the progress you've made so far and remind yourself why you're quitting in the first place.

By following these tips and staying positive, you can overcome nicotine cravings and successfully quit smoking.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.