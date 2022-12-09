7 Ways Smoking Is Harming Your Skin And Body

Quit smoking to reduce and prevent damage of your skin as well as overall health

Numerous substances found in tobacco smoke are dangerous to both smokers and nonsmokers. Even a small amount of tobacco smoke inhaled can be dangerous. At least 250 of the more than 7,000 compounds included in tobacco smoke, such as hydrogen cyanide, carbon monoxide, and ammonia, are known to be dangerous.

Smoking harms almost all of the body's organs. Giving up smoking can dramatically lower a person's risk of developing a condition associated with smoking. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains the 7 ways in which smoking affects our health via her Instagram account.

She writes, There may be no fountain of youth, but there is a sure-shot way one can make themselves look older. Cigarette smoking puts your overall health at risk but it also changes the skin, and body in ways that can add years to your look. Cigarettes contain a lethal cocktail of toxins and chemicals that cause irreversible damage to the skin and if you already have a skin condition, smoking will only worsen its symptoms.”

She further lists the 7 ways in which smoking affects our skin and body:

1. Smoking causes thinning of the skin. Studies have found that a smoker's skin tends to be up to 40% thinner than a non-smoker's skin.

2. Smoking causes premature wrinkles & ageing by using up the vitamin C in the body and reducing the collagen levels which is important for imparting the plump and youthful appearance to our skin.

3. Smoking accelerates the process of wrinkling by damaging the elastin fibres that give our skin its strength and elasticity.

4. Smoking alters the overall shape of the body by affecting the endocrinal system, which is responsible for hormone secretion and also increases the waist-to-hip ratio.

5. Prolonged smoking causes discolouration of the fingers and fingernails on the hand used to hold cigarettes, yellowing of the teeth and also halitosis i.e. bad breath.

6. Smokers also tend to have a two to a threefold higher risk of developing psoriasis, a chronic skin condition as compared to a non-smoker.

7. Smoking increases the load of free radicals in the body which worsens your skin and suppresses the immune system.

She ends by saying, “Here, no amount of expensive cosmetics or beauty treatments can reverse the damage done by smoking until you decide to give up this habit. So do your skin a favour and try quitting smoking today!”

Look at her post:

Quit smoking today to prevent the adverse effects of smoking on your skin and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.