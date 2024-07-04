Skincare Tips: Nutritionist Recommends These 3 Essential Foods For A Glow Up

By incorporating healthy foods into your diet, you will be glowing from the inside out

Having clear skin is an elusive goal for many. We have all heard the advice: drink plenty of water and your skin will be clear and pimple-free. But, is it really enough? While hydration is necessary to get glowing skin, it is not the only factor. Our diet plays a vital role in achieving clear skin as well. A diet rich in whole, nutrient-dense foods can help improve skin health, while a diet full of processed and sugary foods can lead to blemishes and skin issues. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares her expertise with us and recommends certain foods to get rid of dull skin.

In a latest video on Instagram, the nutritionist mentions that there are three food items we “must add to our diet for skin enhancing vitamin and healthy fat.”

1. Papaya

First, she recommends papaya. Papaya is packed with Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals, which damage skin cells and cause dullness. Vitamin C also boosts collagen production, giving your skin a plump and youthful glow. That's not all. Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which acts as a natural exfoliant. It removes dead skin cells, revealing brighter and healthier skin underneath. Papaya helps your skin look smoother, fresher and more radiant by promoting cell turnover. In short, papaya will leave your skin looking and feeling amazing.

2. Aloe vera

Next food item that is essential for clear skin, according to Dr Agarwal, is aloe vera. Its hydrating properties make it a game-changer for dull, dehydrated skin. Aloe vera gel gives your skin a plump and dewy look by replenishing moisture levels in the skin. Aloe vera also has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritation and redness, which are the common causes of a dull complexion. Aloe vera calms the skin and locks in moisture, helping you achieve a brighter, more radiant you.

3. Flax seeds

The last item on her list is flax seeds. They are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, essential fats that maintain the skin's barrier function, keeping moisture in and protecting it from environmental damage. This leads to a more radiant and supple complexion. Flax seeds contain lignans, plant compounds with antioxidant and oestrogen-like properties. Lignans help reduce inflammation and promote cell turnover, revealing a brighter and healthier skin tone. By incorporating flax seeds into your diet, you will be glowing from the inside out.

So, say goodbye to dull skin and hello to a glowing complexion by incorporating these nutrient-based foods into your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.