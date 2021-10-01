Skincare Tips: 5 Kitchen Ingredients You Should Never Apply To Your Face, According To Dermatologist

Skincare tips: Avoid using lemons directly to your skin, tells Dr. Geetika

It's amazing how the usage of face masks has blossomed in recent times. More and more people are opting for DIY masks for their usual skincare routine. You can make these face masks easily by using the ingredients available right in your kitchen. DIY masks are natural and easy on your pockets. And, if you are making a face mask for yourself at home, you must know what goes into the preparation and what doesn't. A wrong pick could also harm your skin. To make things easier, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has shared a post on Instagram that focuses on what to avoid while preparing a DIY face mask. In the caption, she wrote, "The trend of using ingredients in your kitchen to treat skin at home is popular, and for good reason." While DIY face masks don't replace the clinical treatments, they are great for in-between appointments, she added.

According to Dr Geetika, here are the ingredients to avoid for safe DIY masking:

1) Lemon

Lemon is too acidic for the face and will cause severe irritation and dryness.

2) Cinnamon

"It is super irritating to the skin, and causes discolouration and burning sensation," the dermatologist explains.

3) Spices

Not all spices are bad, but do your research before using-opt for mild spices like turmeric.

4) Vegetable oil

Refined oils can clog your pores and cause breakouts.

5) Apple cider vinegar

Since it's highly acidic, it can cause skin irritations and burns.

Take a look at her detailed post:

Prior to this, Dr Geetika spoke about the importance of diet for healthy skin. Many people face pigmentation issues and strive for brighter skin. She highlighted some food items that can help fighting pigmentation. Dr Geetika focused on the consumption of citrus fruits like lemons, sweet lime and oranges. She also said that carrots, pumpkins and sweet potatoes are great sources of Beta-carotene. For seafood, she suggested having salmon, herring and mackerel.

Follow these tips and keep your skin healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.