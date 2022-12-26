Skincare Tips: Here's The Order In Which You Should Apply Skincare

What order you apply your skincare products in also effects their effectiveness

Despite being the largest organ in your body, many individuals overlook taking care of their skin. Aside from playing a significant role in making you look your best, having healthy skin also makes you appear and feel younger. The skin is constantly exposed to the sun and outside toxins. It might be challenging to repair the damage that has already been done. A healthy skin care regimen is crucial because of this. It is best to establish good habits when you are younger, but it is never too late.

In one of her recent Instagram reels, Doctor Kiran Sethi discusses the order in which we should apply skincare. She says, "How do you put on your skincare? It's my number one asked question, here it is now."

She continues by saying, “After you wash or cleanse your face you first start with the area you are trying to treat so say you're treating your under eyes or you're treating a spot treatment of course this depends on the viscosity of your following products but say you're doing that take one drop, okay? I have one drop I take it and I put it for example under my eyes or I put it on the area that I'm treating so for me I have a little pigmentation here I have a little here. I'm going to put it there but I'm putting very little.

“Then I wait a minute and then say I have a full vitamin C serum. I take one two to three drops to rub it on my finger and apply it on my whole face now if three drops feel too much you do two. I add it to my neck unless my doctor has specified then I wait another minute finally I take my moisturizer. I use enough okay? Then I put it and massage it on my face about a minute after I have applied my full face serum you wear your sunblock. There you go” she ends by saying.

She also writes, “The Skincare conversation is flooding with terms like serums, toners, essences, chemical sunscreen, mineral sunscreen, and on it goes! Everyone knows these terms as if they're the multiplication tables of skincare. But, surprisingly the one question that I'm asked most often is about the correct order of applying or layering skincare products (It's the basics people) Think about that Accounting Board exam when you were able to solve all the big debit - credit problems but lost marks in theoretical questions. Just like that, just applying the correct products is not enough. How you apply them, how you layer them and how to massage them, it all matters!”

Keep these points in mind when following a skincare routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.