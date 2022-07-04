Sick Of The Hot Weather? 10 Superfoods To Keep The Body Cool This Summer

Bananas can help retain water in our tissues

Summer can be tiring and dehydrating. The hot weather might irritate the body and mind. Our lifestyle, workout routine, and diet can also affect our body's reaction to the weather. Eating cooling foods, avoiding alcohol, and keeping proper weight can all help maintain keeping your body cool.

Superfoods as the name suggests are foods that have exceptional nutritive value and are very good for our bodies. Eating superfoods daily has many benefits for our bodies. While certain superfoods may not be fit for summer, some superfoods can help keep your body cool.

Add these 10 superfoods to your diet to stay cool this summer:

1. Bananas

Bananas help shrink our tissues which increases their ability to absorb water. This helps us stay hydrated and keeps our bodies cool. It is also a filling snack and a healthier alternative to dehydrating snacks.

2. Avocados

Unlike red meats and other saturated fats, avocados are a great source of healthy fats. They keep your body cool unlike other foods rich in healthy fats.

3. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in water which makes them an ideal addition to your summer diet. They are also rich in vitamin C which helps protect your body from the sun.

4. Cucumber

The majority of cucumber is made up of water. Cucumbers are rich in water which helps keep us hydrated and our bodies cool. They are also rich in fibre and help in digestion which may be affected in summer.

5. Coconuts

Coconut is a refreshing superfood which various benefits. Coconut skin, oil, and water are all hydrating and have anti-inflammatory. They help manage blood pressure.

6. Soybeans

Soybeans and their products such as tofu and edamame are a great source of protein. Protein-rich foods such as poultry and red meat can cause the body temperature to increase, making you feel hot.

7. Berries

Berries are rich in water and various other nutrients that help nourish our bodies. They are also rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants can help protect us from external radicals such as the sun and other toxins we may be prone to in summer.

8. Watermelon

Similar to cucumbers, watermelon is approximately 90% made up of water. This makes it a delicious way to maintain correct water levels in the body. They are also rich in fibre which helps indigestion caused by hot weather

9. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the most refreshing superfoods. Yogurt can be consumed in a variety of ways and helps keep the body cool. Buttermilk may also be helpful in reducing body heat.

10. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a great source of various nutrients such as protein, minerals, vitamins, and fibre. They also help keep the body cool and help manage blood pressure.

In conclusion, eating water-rich refreshing foods can help keep your body temperature in check. You must also avoid foods rich in sugar and salt as they can dehydrate the body. You are also advised to reduce alcohol consumption. Alcohol has also been proven to cause dehydration. Smoking also dehydrates the body and has various other adverse effects on our bodies.

