Should You Add Niacinamide To Your Skincare Routine? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Niacinamide can help protect and heal skin from ageing and external toxins

What is niacinamide?

Niacinamide is a vitamin B3. It may be synthesised by the body through the consumption of niacin. Niacin is another vitamin B3 source. Some common foods that contain or may help synthesise niacinamide are eggs, milk, fish, vegetables, etc. Niacinamide may also be consumed as a supplement and is also available in skincare products.

What does niacinamide do?

Niacinamide is recently being popularly recognised for its benefits on the skin. However, it may also provide various benefits to the body. Niacinamide has various protective qualities and also helps keep our skin healthy.

How does niacinamide benefit our skin?

Adding niacinamide to your skincare routine may help your skin in various ways. Some of the common benefits of niacinamide on our skin are:

1. Anti-oxidative benefits

Niacinamide helps protect our cells by creating a barrier against oxidative stresses and toxins that may be causing acne or other skin problems.

2. Manages oil levels

Niacinamide has been proven to manage and regulate the natural oils present on our faces.

3. Helps lipid barrier

Niacinamide helps retain water and moisture in our lipids, creating a lipid barrier. The lipid barrier is presented in the outmost layer of our skin and makes our skin appear hydrated.

4. Reduces wrinkles

Niacinamide as discussed helps retain moisture and oil in the skin. Both of these factors slow down skin ageing and reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

5. Reduces redness

Niacinamide may help reduce redness caused due to skin conditions such as eczema, acne, etc.

6. Improve hyperpigmentation

Niacinamide may help reduce hyperpigmentation. As mentioned above, niacinamide can reduce unevenness in the skin caused by various skin conditions.

7. Reduces uneven tone

Niacinamide may help create even-toned skin. It can help reduce blotchiness caused due to skin disorders or acne.

8. Reduce pores

Niacinamide can help shrink pores. Open or big pores can make the skin appear uneven and unclear. They may also absorb more dust and infections. Niacinamide helps solve both of these issues.

9. Shields from sun

Niacinamide acts as an antioxidant and helps build a shield against our skin to protect it against the damage that the sun may cause.

Should you use niacinamide?

As mentioned above, niacinamide has various benefits for our skin. It may be a great addition to your skincare routine if you have eczema or any skin conditions discussed above. Besides curing skin conditions, it may have many other protective benefits to normal skin.

Unlike many components used in skincare products, niacinamide is suitable for all skin types. It helps protect and heal the skin and does not necessarily alter one's skin type. Although, it may be helpful in managing oil levels in the skin.

How to try niacinamide?

The best way to try any skincare product is to do a patch test. Be it topical, serum or moisturiser, try a patch test. Here's how you can take a patch test:

Apply a small amount on your forearm (inner side)

Notice any changes you may experience in the next 24 hours

If you experience unusual redness, patchiness, or sickness, it may not be fit for you

How to add niacinamide to your skincare routine?

niacinamide is available in various forms. It can be consumed as supplements and may even help with kidney diseases and other disorders in the body besides skin. In terms of skincare, you can add it as a serum. You may also find niacinamide incorporated into various skin care products such as moisturisers, etc. It can be added to your morning and night skincare routine. It is a gentle ingredient in products and can be used twice daily.

In conclusion, correct research is necessary before trying a new skincare product. You must stay more careful when using topical versions of these components. It is also advised to speak to a professional before you try a topical component. A professional can help you better understand the use, side effects, and risks of such products.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.