Skincare: What Is Niacinamide? How Does It Help Our Skin? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Niacinamide is a component found in various skincare products such as creams, serums, etc.

Niacinamide, commonly known as nicotinamide or niacinamide, is a specific type of vitamin B3 that is beneficial for the skin. Since the body cannot produce niacinamide, a crucial water-soluble vitamin, we must consume it to reap its benefits.

One of those compounds, niacinamide, often known as vitamin B3, may be found in practically any kind of skincare product, whether it's a serum, moisturiser, or cleanser. It just so happens to be a key component of some of our preferred eye creams.

Niacinamide is a superstar ingredient that dermatologists recommend because of its advantages, which include skin brightening, cleaning, and even a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. In one of her recent Instagram reels, doctor Jaishree Sharad explains what is Niacinamide.

Dr. Sharad writes, “What is Niacinamide? Niacinamide is Vitamin B3.” She further explains:

Niacinamide is a potent anti-inflammatory.

Niacinamide helps in wound repair.

Niacinamide reduces sebum secretion so reduces oiliness.

Niacinamide is great for acne and acne-prone skin.

Niacinamide helps in the production of ceramides which are the building in our skin. Thus, maintains that barrier protective layer of the skin.

Niacinamide also inhibits the enzyme tyrosinase which is the enzyme responsible for the production of the pigment melanin.

Niacinamide is great for those who have hyperpigmentation. It also prevents the darkening of the skin.

Niacinamide is a potent antioxidant

Niacinamide is a free radical scavenger.

Niacinamide can be used in the morning and at night

Niacinamide can be combined with most other active ingredients.

Now that you know of the many benefits of Niacinamide, make sure to add it to your skincare routine to obtain its benefits.

