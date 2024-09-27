'Say Goodbye to Inflammation' Nutritionist Shares 3 Simple Tips To Combat Lifestyle Diseases

A vegetarian diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can help improve overall health

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, have become common these days. And inflammation is a silent killer behind them. But did you know you can tame inflammation with simple lifestyle changes? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee highlights the root cause of lifestyle diseases in a recent video shared on Instagram. She reveals three simple yet powerful tips to follow to take control of your health and well-being. “Inflammation is your body's way of sounding the alarm, but how do you know if it's happening within you? You can do blood tests to identify inflammation levels. But knowing is just the first step. Here are three powerful ways to combat inflammation,” reads the caption of the video.

Look at her post:

In the video, Anjali Mukerjee can be heard saying, “So as we all know, inflammation is the root cause of all chronic diseases, all lifestyle diseases today, and we need to bring it down.” She also reveals how we can understand if the inflammation in our body has come down. “You can test it in your most sensitive blood marker, which is the HS CRP or the Highly Sensitive C Reactive Protein.”

But how can inflammation be reduced?

According to Anjali, there are three tips you need to follow:

1. Adopt a vegetarian diet

A vegetarian diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods such as spinach, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, berries, nuts, avocados, olives, legumes, lentils, mushrooms, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and seeds (chia and flax seeds) can improve heart health, cognitive function, skin and immunity.

2. Avoid inflammatory triggers

Eliminate alcohol, smoking, refined sugar, gluten and dairy. They are major contributors to inflammation. Cleaning up your diet can make a noticeable difference.

3. Use curcumin supplements

Curcumin, found in capsules, tablets, topical creams and oral suspensions, helps reduce inflammation. It also relieves arthritis symptoms, lowers cardiovascular risks, aids digestion and supports wound healing.

Follow these simple tips to combat inflammation-causing chronic diseases in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.