Arthritis: Winter Foods That Can Help Manage Joint Inflammation Naturally

The cold winter weather can stiffen the joints and cause pain and inflammation for arthritis patients

The arrival of winter signals a long, difficult battle against everyday aches and pains and coping with an increase in suffering for many people who have been diagnosed with arthritis. Research has long shown that people with arthritis and other comparable conditions experience more joint discomfort in the colder months of the year. In fact, studies have shown that an alteration in barometric pressure is directly to blame for aggravating joint pain and stiffness.

This is due to the fact that a quick drop in barometric pressure causes the body's joints to enlarge, which puts more pressure on the neurons that regulate the body's pain centers. Simply said, the body swells up when the mercury levels fall, making the pains, stiffness, and aches more noticeable.

Various factors and practices can help manage these symptoms. Certain foods can help elevate these symptoms in winter. Continue reading as we share the best foods to relieve inflammation caused by arthritis in winter.

Best foods to reduce arthritis inflammation in winter:

1. Garlic

Every recipe uses garlic, whether it's soup, sausages, or curries. Diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory substance, is found in onions and other root vegetables. This may lessen the impact of cytokines as well as alleviate pain. Garlic also has an aromatic arm flavour which can elevate many winter dishes.

2. Fatty fish

Salmon and mackerel are examples of fatty fish that are rich in fatty acids and vitamin D and may have anti-inflammatory properties. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid are marine fatty acids found in these fish (DHA). Decreased immune cell production and cytokines, which are inflammatory enzymes, can be beneficial. About 100 grams of fish twice a week is advised by experts.

3. Olive oil

People that have a diet high in olive oil appear to have fewer health concerns like degenerative joint disorders or diabetes, researchers are now interested in the anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil. Extra-virgin olive oil, which contains the chemical oleocanthal, has been found by researchers to decrease discomfort in a manner similar to that of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, making it an excellent cooking oil.

4. Nuts and seeds

Numerous types of nuts and seeds are excellent providers of healthful fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids, which fight inflammation. Nuts are a fantastic source of fibre and plant-based protein because they are a member of the protein food group. Including flaxseeds, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, pine nuts, hemp seeds, and chia seeds, enjoy a modest handful of nuts or seeds each day. Pick nuts that are raw, gently toasted, and unsalted.

5. Green tea

Antioxidants including polyphenols, minerals, and vitamins are abundant in green tea. It may aid in lowering internal inflammation and reducing cartilage deterioration. Additionally, it includes an antioxidant known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which may prevent the development of chemicals that lead to joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis sufferers (RA).

6. Dairy products

These are some of the best sources of nutrients in our diets are dairy products. Additionally, milk and some yogurts are excellent providers of vitamins A and D because of fortification. Together, vitamin D and calcium support bone health in the body, which is crucial for preventing osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Add these foods to your diet this winter if you experience inflammation in winter due to arthritis.

