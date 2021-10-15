Say Goodbye To Dark Circles With These 5 Home Remedies By Rujuta Diwekar

Dark circles can be a result of improper sleep at night

There can be various reasons why you develop dark circles under your eyes. Some of the most common causes could be inadequate sleep, hormonal changes, excessive workload and stress. And, if you are looking for ways to get rid of dark circles, you can try these home remedies suggested by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Her recent Instagram post talks about some simple home remedies that will help you keep dark circles at bay. The detailed caption on her post shows us the way to deal with dark circles.

Rujuta has also elaborated the home remedies. What else could have been a better way to deal with it?

Here are the five home remedies for dark circles by Rujuta Diwekar

1) Homemade natural tea

Make a chai of ginger, tulsi, kesar - add honey and drink once a day. Ginger and tulsi have medicinal properties and you can make them a part of your daily morning ritual.

2) Healthy evening snack

Instead of chomping on a packet of chips or having a fried food item, switch to something healthy. Rujuta stated that you must have "peanuts, jaggery and coconut - a little bit of everything, take it in a bowl and enjoy it as a 4 pm snack."

3) Homemade face cleanser

You can prepare a homemade face cleanser using the ingredients easily available in the kitchen cabinets. Rujuta said, "Mix besan and fresh milk to make a paste and use it as a cleanser for the face, avoid soaps/ face wash."

4) Proper sleep

Rest is important. "You must take a nap in the afternoon for max of 30 mins and try to go to sleep before 11 pm at night," Rujata added.

5) Stay away from toxic people

You come across a variety of people online and offline. It is important that you eliminate toxic people from your life. It will help you eliminate stress.

The issue of dark circles is a matter of concern for many and Rujuta has a number of solutions. A while back, she shared some effective ways to deal with it. From having herbal tea to practising yoga, Rujata came up with a variety of suggestions to help us reduce dark circles.

Do follow these easy home remedies if you don't want to see those dark circles anymore.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.