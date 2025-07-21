Sawan 2025: 10 Best Foods To Boost Health During Fasting

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva. It typically falls between July and August and is considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices, devotion, and rituals. Many devotees observe fasts on Mondays, known as “Sawan Somvar,” or throughout the month to seek blessings, purify the mind and body, and strengthen their spiritual connection. While fasting, people often consume light, sattvic (pure and vegetarian) foods that are easy to digest and in line with traditional dietary restrictions. Choosing the right foods can help maintain energy levels, support hydration, and boost overall health while staying aligned with the spiritual essence of the fast. Read on as we share best foods to add to your fasting diet during sawan.

10 Best foods to boost health during fasting in sawan

1. Sabudana

Sabudana is a staple during Sawan fasts. It is rich in carbohydrates, making it a quick source of energy. It's also easy to digest and pairs well with peanuts, another fasting favourite. Whether in khichdi or kheer, sabudana helps maintain stamina during long fasting hours.

2. Fruits

Fresh fruits are naturally hydrating and packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Bananas offer potassium and energy, apples aid digestion, and papaya supports gut health. Including a fruit salad keeps the body nourished and refreshed.

3. Coconut water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that helps maintain hydration, especially during hot monsoon days when fasting. It's low in calories, refreshing, and excellent for replenishing lost fluids and minerals without breaking the fast.

4. Makhana

Makhana is rich in protein, fibre, and essential minerals like magnesium and calcium. Roasted or sautéed in ghee, makhana makes a light yet satisfying snack that helps curb hunger and supports digestive health during fasting hours.

5. Kuttu

Kuttu is a common fasting grain that's gluten-free and high in fibre and protein. It keeps you fuller for longer and stabilises energy levels. Kuttu puris or cheelas are commonly consumed and are both filling and nourishing.

6. Rajgira

Rajgira is another nutrient-dense fasting grain, rich in calcium, iron, and essential amino acids. It supports bone health and keeps energy levels steady. Rajgira laddoos or porridge make excellent fasting meals.

7. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, rich in complex carbohydrates, and a good source of fibre, vitamins A and C, and potassium. Boiled or roasted, they provide sustained energy and help in keeping the stomach full.

8. Cucumber

Cucumber is light, hydrating, and cooling for the body. It's ideal during Sawan fasting as it combats bloating, aids digestion, and keeps you feeling refreshed. A cucumber salad with rock salt and lemon is simple yet revitalising.

9. Peanuts

Peanuts are a great source of plant-based protein and healthy fats. They're filling and help keep blood sugar levels steady. You can consume them roasted, in sabudana khichdi, or ground into a chutney suitable for fasting.

10. Milk and dairy

Milk and dairy products are allowed during Sawan fasting and provide high-quality protein, calcium, and vitamin B12. A glass of milk, a bowl of curd, or paneer cubes can keep you full and energised while supporting digestion and muscle health.

These foods not only comply with traditional Sawan fasting rules but also provide the nutrients needed to stay strong, hydrated, and focused throughout the month of devotion and discipline.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.