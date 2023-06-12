Saffron For Mental Health: Nutritionist Shares Anti-Depressant Properties Of Kesar

Saffron is loaded with antioxidants

Ingredients that go into our daily meals have properties and nutrients that complement our overall health and well-being. In addition to our physical health, the food we eat also plays a crucial role in supporting our mental health. Now, in a new post nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared details on how saffron can be beneficial in treating mild to moderate depression. As part of her Instagram post, she said that she and her team have seen that the "number of young girls who have been taking/prescribed antidepressants is GOING UP!" In this context, she said, "Antidepressants mask and numb emotions! That's all. So, when I found research that concluded that saffron 'can be equally beneficial in treating mild to moderate depression' I was really keen to share it here!"

She continued in the caption: "I'll list down some studies for you -

1. Crocin extract from saffron has shown effect in treatment of anxiety among rats where 50 mg/kg of crocin was found to reduce anxiety rate significantly.

2. In several studies, saffron effects were also found to be similar to the antidepressant medications of fluoxetine, and imipramine. In a 6-week randomised and double-blinded clinical trial, 30mg capsules of saffron per day showed similar effect to imipramine (100mg capsule per day) in treatment of mild to moderate depression among 30 adults

3. Another 6-week double-blind placebo-controlled and randomised trial revealed that 30mg capsules of saffron per day were effective in treatment of mild to moderate depression among 40 adult outpatients.

4. It has been reported that ethanol extract of saffron petals possessed antidepressant activity. An 8-week pilot double-blind randomized trial revealed that 30mg/day of saffron petal extract has a similar effect to fluoxetine (20 mg/day) in treatment of mild to moderate depression among 40 adult outpatients."

She further added that saffron cannot be immediately used as a replacement for medicine. "It's obvious that it's always a combination of improving your gut health, considering therapy, fixing your sleep cycle, and having enough emotional support through family + friends that will help together to heal depression. But yes! Saffron can be considered as an alternative to synthetic antidepressants in the treatment of mild to moderate depression. And of course, we still need more research but it's a promising start. And I'm totally in for it."

She also added, "I am not anti-pills; I am anti-pills as the first line of action ALWAYS and staying on them FOREVER."

Take a look at the post:

The nutritionist also ended the note with a word of caution and asked those under medication to not stop their treatment immediately. She said, " Lastly, and I know it's repetitive but if you're already on antidepressants or any pill, DON'T STOP. Just yet," and added that they need to start working on their lifestyle to get off of the medicines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.