The "Rwanda Virus" refers to the Marburg virus, a highly dangerous pathogen that causes Marburg virus disease (MVD), a form of viral hemorrhagic fever. This virus belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus and can lead to severe, often fatal, symptoms. The Marburg virus is naturally hosted by fruit bats, particularly Rousettus aegyptiacus, and is transmitted to humans through direct contact with bat secretions. Human-to-human transmission occurs via contact with the bodily fluids (such as blood, vomit, and saliva) of infected individuals or surfaces contaminated by these fluids.

MVD has a high mortality rate, which can reach up to 88% in severe outbreaks. The "Rwanda Virus" recently saw an outbreak this year. As of October 17, 2024, Rwanda has reported a total of 62 cases of Marburg virus disease, resulting in 15 deaths. Out of the affected individuals, 43 have successfully recovered. Read on as we share the causes, signs and prevention tips for Rwanda Virus.

Causes

Natural Host: The Marburg virus is primarily transmitted to humans from fruit bats, particularly the Rousettus aegyptiacus species. Human-to-Human Transmission: It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids (blood, secretions, or organs) from infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, or materials like bedding and clothing.

Signs

Early Symptoms: Sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, muscle aches, and malaise.

Gastrointestinal Issues: Severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting usually appear by the third day.

Hemorrhagic Symptoms: Patients may experience bleeding from various body sites, including the nose, gums, and injection sites, along with blood in vomit and feces.

Neurological Symptoms: Irritability, confusion, and in some cases, aggression.

Fatality: If untreated, death usually occurs around 8-9 days after symptom onset, typically due to massive blood loss and shock.

Prevention tips

1. Avoid contact with fruit bats

Since fruit bats are the natural hosts of the Marburg virus, avoiding caves or mines inhabited by bats, especially Rousettus aegyptiacus, is crucial. If you live or work in areas where bats are common, avoid handling them or their droppings.

2. Strict hygiene in healthcare

Healthcare workers should use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for infected patients. This includes wearing gloves, masks, gowns, and eye protection to prevent exposure to blood or bodily fluids.

3. Avoid contact with infected individuals

Direct physical contact with infected individuals or their body fluids should be avoided. This includes avoiding contact with blood, vomit, saliva, and other secretions. Strict quarantine measures are essential to contain outbreaks.

4. Sterilisation and disinfection

Regular sterilisation of medical instruments and proper disposal of contaminated waste (like syringes, bedding, and clothing) helps prevent the spread of the virus. Avoid sharing needles or other medical equipment.

5. Safe burial practices

Rituals involving direct contact with the body of someone who died from Marburg virus can spread the disease. Special care should be taken to safely handle and bury bodies, following guidance from public health authorities.

6. Public awareness

Communities at risk should be educated about Marburg virus transmission and prevention. Community engagement is essential in implementing prevention practices effectively.

7. Infection control in hospitals

Establishing strict infection control measures in hospitals, such as isolating patients, reduces the risk of transmission to healthcare workers and other patients.

By following these preventive measures, the spread of Marburg virus can be minimised, protecting individuals and communities from its devastating effects​

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.