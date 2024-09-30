Explained: What Is Marburg Virus That Has Killed 6 In This African Country

At least six people have died in Rwanda's first-ever outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus. Sabin Nsanzimana, the country's health minister, confirmed that most of the victims were healthcare workers in a hospital intensive care unit.

Twenty-six cases have been confirmed since Friday. Authorities are tracking around 300 people who may have been exposed to the virus, mostly in the capital city, Kigali. To curb its spread, the government is implementing measures such as contact tracing, quarantining affected individuals and launching public health awareness campaigns.



What is the Marburg Virus?

The Marburg virus is a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola. According to the World Health Organisation, the disease has a high fatality rate, ranging from 24 per cent to 88 per cent, depending on the outbreak and the healthcare response.

The virus was first identified in 1967. This outbreak, linked to African green monkeys imported from Uganda, occurred simultaneously in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany and Belgrade in Serbia, leading to 31 infections and seven deaths at the time.



How the virus spreads

The primary carrier of the Marburg virus is the Egyptian rousette fruit bat, which can transmit the virus to humans. African green monkeys and pigs can also carry the virus.

The virus spreads between humans through contact with:

Bodily fluids (blood, saliva, vomit, etc)

Contaminated bedding or surfaces

Infected semen, which can remain infectious months after recovery

Symptoms



Symptoms can start suddenly and include:

High fever

Severe headaches

Muscle pains

After about three days, patients report severe symptoms such as:

Watery diarrhoea

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Bleeding from various parts of the body

According to the WHO, “The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing 'ghost-like' drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy.”



Extreme blood loss and shock can result in death within eight to nine days after symptoms appear.



Current control measures



Health authorities recommend:

Avoiding physical contact with the infected people

Washing hands regularly with soap and water or using sanitiser

Avoiding consumption of bushmeat or contact with pigs in outbreak areas

The WHO is providing support to Rwanda in managing the outbreak. There are currently no specific treatments or vaccines, although supportive care, including fluid replacement and blood transfusions, may help manage symptoms. Researchers are developing various blood products, drug therapies, and immune treatments.