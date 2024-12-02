What Is "Bleeding Eye" Virus That Has Killed 15 In Rwanda So Far

The Marburg or "bleeding eye" virus in Rwanda has killed at least 15 people so far and infected hundreds others, ever since its outbreak and spread across 17 African countries over the past two months.

An advisory issued by Travel Health Pro, which is run by the UK Health Security Agency, has warned travellers against the spread of Marburg in Rwanda, Burundi, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Uganda, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guyana, Panama and Peru.

Besides Marburg, the advisory has also cautioned against Clade 1 and Oropouche fever, two other serious infectious diseases that have also spread across the above countries.

People travelling to these regions have been advised to exercise additional vigilance.

What Is "Bleeding Eye" Virus?

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines the Marburg virus disease, formerly known as Marburg hemorrhagic fever, as a severe and often fatal illness in humans. Rousettus aegyptiacus, a fruit bat of the Pteropodidae family, is considered the natural host of Marburg virus.

Symptoms

According to WHO, the incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) varies from two to 21 days. It is marked by high fever, severe headache and malaise. Muscle aches and pains are common features. Diarrhoea, abdominal pain, cramping, nausea and vomiting is likely to begin on the third day.

From day 5 of the disease, patients may develop haemorrhagic manifestations, including fresh blood in vomit and faeces, and bleeding from the nose, eyes, ears, mouth, gums or vagina. Orchitis (inflammation of one or both testicles) has been reported occasionally in the late phase of the disease.

In fatal cases, death occurs most often between eight to nine days after symptom onset, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock.

Transmission

The "bleeding eye" virus can spread through human-to-human transmission via direct contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (e.g. bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids.

Healthcare workers have frequently been infected while treating patients with suspected or confirmed Marburg virus. Funeral services that involve direct contact with the body of a victim can also contribute to the transmission of the virus.

Treatment

Currently, there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved for the "bleeding virus" but early supportive care with rehydration, and symptomatic treatment can improve survival.