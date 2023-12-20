Room Heaters Can Have Negative Effects On Your Health; Follow These Precautionary Steps For Your Wellbeing

Utilise a thermostat or timer feature if available on the room heater

Room heaters are electrical devices that are used to heat up a small enclosed space, such as a room or an office. They come in various types, including electric heaters, oil heaters, gas heaters, and infrared heaters. These devices are commonly used during the winter season to provide localised warmth. Read on as we discuss the negative affects of using heaters and also share tips to help you safely use them.

Here are 6 negative effects of using room heaters:

1. Dryness

Room heaters can cause dryness in the air, which can result in dry skin, dry eyes, and dry throat. This can further lead to respiratory issues, nasal congestion, and increased susceptibility to infections.

2. Carbon monoxide poisoning

Improperly maintained or faulty fuel-burning heaters can release carbon monoxide gas, which is odourless and colourless. Breathing in high levels of carbon monoxide can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting in symptoms like headaches, dizziness, nausea, and can even be fatal in extreme cases.

3. Overheating

If a room heater is not used or maintained properly, it may overheat and pose a fire hazard. This can lead to accidents, property damage, and injuries.

4. Allergies and asthma

Room heaters can stir up dust particles, pet dander, and other allergens present in the environment. This can trigger allergic reactions and worsen asthma symptoms in individuals who are already sensitive.

5. Eye and skin irritation

Long-term exposure to dry, warm air produced by room heaters can cause irritation to the eyes and skin. This can lead to redness, itching, and discomfort.

6. Indoor air pollution

Some types of room heaters, such as kerosene or gas heaters, can release harmful pollutants like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide into the air. Inhaling these pollutants can cause respiratory problems and aggravate existing conditions like asthma and bronchitis.

Here are 6 precautionary strategies to follow when using room heaters:

1. Keep flammable materials away

Ensure that there are no combustible items near the heater, such as curtains, bedding, or furniture. Maintain a safe distance of at least three feet between the heater and any object.

2. Never leave unattended

Do not leave the room heater running while you are not present or when you go to sleep. Always turn it off and unplug it when you leave the room or when you are going to bed.

3. Install proper venting

If you are using a fuel-powered heater, such as a gas or oil heater, ensure that it has proper venting to release combustion byproducts. Contact a professional to install and maintain the venting system.

4. Use a thermostat or timer

Utilise a thermostat or timer feature if available on the room heater. This helps to regulate the temperature and prevent overheating or excessive electricity consumption.

5. Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Place smoke and carbon monoxide detectors near the heater and ensure they are in proper working condition. Test the detectors regularly and replace batteries as needed.

6. Regular maintenance

Clean and inspect the room heater regularly, following the manufacturer's instructions. Keep the device free from dust, debris, or any other obstructions that can hinder its proper functioning.

Remember to always read and follow the manufacturer's instructions and guidelines for safe usage specific to your room heater model.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.