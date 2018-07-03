Lose Weight And Quit Smoking To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis: 5 Ways To Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms

Rheumatoid arthritis: 50% patients dealing with excessive pain due to this condition are smokers

For any arthritis patient, smoking and obesity are the two main hurdles in the way of treatment. According to a new study, obesity in women and smoking in men delay temporary relief from rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder wherein the body's immune system attacks the body mistakenly. The incidence of this condition is increasing in the country at a quick pace and smoking is believed to be an important contributing factor for this condition. Rheumatoid arthritis affects the joints of feet, hands, wrists, ankles and knees. People above 55 years of age are more prone to this condition. Obesity is also an important contributing factor for this condition. It is pro-inflammatory which adversely affects the inflammation mediator and puts excessive weight on the knees. So is the case with smoking. Experts reveal that 50% patients dealing with excessive pain due to this condition are smokers. They recommend patients to keep their body fit and adopt a healthy lifestyle. This can help patients reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

Obesity in women and smoking in men delay temporary relief from rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis symptoms include pain in back, joints, muscles, swelling, weakness, tenderness, and stiffness in the joints. These can give you a great of discomfort.

Here's a list of tips to help you get reduce rheumatoid arthritis symptoms:

1. Stretch it out

Rheumatoid arthritis patients experience a great deal of pain and stiffness in their joints, especially in the morning. Leaving it as it is without stretching even a bit can make things worse. Therefore, it is important for you to practice some stretching exercises in the morning. Stretch all your joints as much as you can, till it does not cause you any pain. You can also take help from a physical therapist for the same. Practice this every morning to avoid stiffness during the day.

2. Take a warm shower

One way of getting rid of stiffness is using heat. A warm shower can help you reduce the stiffness caused due to rheumatoid arthritis. This is recommended because moist heat penetrates in a better way. You can also try soaking yourself in a tub of warm water for relief. Heating pads can also be used for relief. 10 to 15 minutes of applying heating pads can provide temporary relief. This can be practiced as often as you need.

A warm shower can help you reduce the stiffness caused due to rheumatoid arthritis

3. Give it some rest

Rest is also important for rheumatoid arthritis patients. Putting too much pressure on your joints can increase the level of pain and make things worse for you. It is important to look for non-medical ways of dealing with rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and continue with them. In between your daily chores, give your joints and mind a break so that it can relax.

4. Take a massage

Massage has been one of the oldest pain-relief techniques of all time and today, science supports its ability to relieve pain. Massage is of many types so it is important for you to choose the best one for yourself. Look for a good rheumatoid arthritis massage therapist who can help you get quick relief.

5. Tai chi

Tai chi is a slow and gentle form of martial arts which is easy and beneficial for your joints. It involves a series of movements which relaxes your joints and improves flexibility, balance and strength in your joints.

