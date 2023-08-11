Reduced Risk Of Heart Attack & 5 Other Benefits Of Following A Vegetarian Diet

Consuming a vegetarian diet can help lower blood pressure

A vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of heart attack in several ways. Animal products like meat and dairy contain high levels of saturated fats and cholesterol, which can lead to the accumulation of plaque in the arteries. Vegetarian diets are typically lower in saturated fats and cholesterol, leading to lower levels of harmful LDL cholesterol.

Plant-based diets are also often high in potassium and low in sodium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Consuming fewer animal products and more fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes can help lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and heart attacks.

Vegetarian foods are also rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation plays a significant role in the development and progression of heart disease. By including more anti-inflammatory foods in their diet, vegetarians can help reduce this risk.

Vegetarian diets are typically lower in calories and higher in fibre compared to diets that include animal products. This can help individuals maintain a healthy weight, which is essential for reducing the risk of heart disease.

A vegetarian diet, especially a vegan diet, has been associated with a reduced risk of developing diabetes. Since diabetes is a significant risk factor for heart attack, this reduced risk indirectly contributes to a lower likelihood of experiencing a heart attack.

5 Ways in which vegetarian diet boosts our health:

1. Weight management

Vegetarian diets are generally lower in calories and higher in fibre compared to diets that include meat. This can help with weight management, as high-fibre foods make you feel fuller for longer and may reduce overall calorie intake.

2. Lower risk of certain types of cancer

Research suggests that vegetarians have a lower risk of developing certain types of cancer, such as colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers. This may be due to the higher intake of fruits, vegetables, and legumes, which are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that help protect against cancer.

3. Improved digestion

Vegetarian diets are typically rich in fibre from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. This high fibre content can help promote better digestion, prevent constipation, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

4 . Reduced inflammation

Plant-based diets are naturally anti-inflammatory due to the abundance of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. This can help reduce the risk of chronic inflammation, which has been linked to various health issues, including heart disease, arthritis, and certain types of cancer.

5. Longer lifespan

Some studies have shown that adhering to a vegetarian diet could potentially increase lifespan. This may be due to the lower risk of chronic diseases and the overall healthier lifestyle associated with vegetarianism.

It is important to note that although a vegetarian diet can help reduce the risk of heart attack and boost one's health in a variety of ways.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.