Top 9 Healthy Heart Tips By A Cardiologist For Every Woman

With heart disease affecting women of all ages, one needs to monitor their heart health

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), a broad term that encompasses a variety of heart-related conditions such as heart failure, angina pain, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and birth defects, are becoming more common around the world and have been dubbed the leading cause of morbidity and mortality. Because these illnesses do not discriminate based on age or gender, it is critical to recognize and address risk factors early on.

In India, 50 percent of women are said to have high cholesterol levels. With heart disease affecting women of all ages, a cardiac surgeon emphasizes the need for women of all ages to monitor their heart health and staying healthy.

Because most heart issues go undiscovered due to a lack of obvious symptoms, the necessity of taking preventive steps cannot be overstated. The following suggestions will help you avoid cardiovascular disease and its effects.

Keep your cholesterol in check- High cholesterol raises the chance of heart disease, as well as stroke. Consume foods that are low in salt and oil.

Get moving- The heart is a muscle that must be exercised. Every day, at least 30 minutes of moderate-to-intense physical activity can improve cardiac function. Running, swimming, or fast-paced walking are examples of aerobic workouts that can get the heart pounding, enhance circulation, and keep it healthy for a longer period.

Heart friendly diet- A heart-healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and omega-3 fatty acids can do wonders. Limit processed foods because they are high in salt and sugar, both of which are bad for the heart.

Give up some of the bad habits- In the long run, smoking and drinking can be harmful to one's heart. They raise blood pressure, requiring the heart to work twice as hard to pump blood. They also make it more difficult for blood to transport oxygen to the body's cells over time. Consult a doctor and get rid of these bad behaviors as soon as possible.

Sound sleep is important- The value of a good night's sleep for general wellness cannot be overstated. It is critical to receive at least six to eight hours of sleep each night, as this is when the body's cells rebuild and heal. According to studies, a lack of quality sleep is a risk factor for high blood pressure and, as a result, heart disease.

Carefully select birth control- Many contraceptives can lead to an increase in blood pressure, which can lead to cardiovascular illness. Do consult your doctor before starting any birth control or contraceptive pills.

Lessen your stress- Not only can stress raise blood pressure, but it also drives people to devour unhealthy foods and choose unhealthy lifestyle habits. Try doing things like yoga, meditation, or anything else that will help you relax and unwind. Practicing these techniques daily can assist to reduce stress and maintain heart health.

Maintain a healthy BMI- Maintaining a healthy weight to avoid conditions like diabetes, which can lead to heart disease is very important for every women.

Routine heart checkups are mandatory- Starting at the age of 30, all women should be checked for heart disease. In addition, they should have their cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes levels checked.

Prevention is the keystone of good health and happiness. Leading a healthy lifestyle from a young age will help you not only live longer but also avoid chronic illnesses. If you have a family history of heart disease or any of the risk factors, it is recommended that you have regular health checks and maintain a healthy lifestyle. This will not only keep heart disease at bay, but also other issues.

(Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director CATH LAB, Cardiologist, Symbiosis Hospital, Mumbai)

