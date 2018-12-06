Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests This Amazing Drink As A Quick Fix To Burning Belly Fat And Other Health Benefits

Hot water might be beneficial for detoxifying the body.

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can be beneficial for your skin, muscle, weight management and prevents joint pain. Water helps the body's cells absorb nutrients and protects you from infections. But drinking one or two glasses of warm or hot water each day might offer a wide range of benefits. We all are in a habit to start our mornings with a cup of hot coffee or tea. Though, there is no harm in it but drinking hot or lukewarm water in the morning can do wonders for your health. This early morning ritual is simple and effective and can make a significant impact on your health.

Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post suggests us to drink a cup or two of lukewarm water in the morning, with or without lemons as it can soothe our digestive system.

Regularly drinking lukewarm water, especially in the morning, can heal our bodies, aids in digestion and reduces the metabolic waste that could have built up in your immune system. Warm water in the morning can cleanse your body as it helps in flushing out the toxins and irritants. Water and other liquids help break down the food in your stomach faster, making it easy for you to digest. This in turn helps in the smooth functioning of the digestive system. Warm water also helps wash away the excess oil from the liver.

On the other hand, drinking cold water during or after a meal can actually harden the oil from the foods you eat which leads to the deposit of fat in the intestine. So from now onward, you can replace a glass of cold water with a warm one as it can help in digestion, especially after eating a meal.

At some pint or the other, we all suffer from some or the other digestive problem, whether it is constipation, bloating or irregular bowel syndrome. A simple home remedy to get rid of these common digestive issues is drinking very warm water in the morning on an empty stomach. This will help improve the bowel movements and aid constipation while breaking down foods easily.

If you are on a weight loss program, drinking a glass of warm water early in the morning can help cut down belly fat quickly. Warm water increases the body temperature, which therefore increases the metabolic rate. An increase in metabolic rate will allow your body to burn more calories. Moreover, warm water can also help in removing the waste products from your body which can lead to weight gain.

Hot water might be beneficial for detoxifying the body. Hot water helps to raise a person's body temperature and it can cause sweating. Sweating expels the toxins from the body and can help clean the pores.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.