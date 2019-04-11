Protein-Rich Yogurt And Other Foods To Beat The Summer Heat

Yogurt helps keeps the digestive system in check during summer.

One thing which we all do according to the season is change what we eat and drink. During winter, your body needs something warm and foods which can strengthen your immune system. During summer season you need foods which will protect you from the hot and sultry weather and drinks which will keep you fresh and healthy at the same time. The summer season is also associated with lethargy and dehydration. For this, you can include some refreshing drinks and foods in your diet to keep you active and cool all the time. This summer don't let the scorching heat take a toll on your energy and vitality. In the following article, we will list some foods which can help you deal with the summer heat.

You can have cucumber in your salads or even cucumber infused water can do wonders for your health.

List of summer foods to beat the heat:

1. Watermelon

The juicy mouth-watering watermelon is an extremely delicious fruit. It is a rich source of Vitamin A and C. It is a perfect choice for the summer season as it replenishes the lost fluids for the body during summer. A glass of watermelon juice or a fruit salad with watermelon and basil leaves can be eaten for morning breakfast or after lunch and dinner.

2. Yogurt

This probiotic protein and calcium rich food is extremely nutritious and should be included in your diet. Yogurt helps keep the gastrointestinal problems at bay and also keeps the digestive system in check during summer. You can have yogurt with some berries, in the form of buttermilk or add it in your smoothies.

3. Cucumber

The seasonal vegetable cucumber is high in water content, essential vitamins and minerals and is extremely helpful to beat the sizzling summer heat. You can have cucumber in your salads or even cucumber infused water can do wonders for your health. Simply put some some cucumber slices in water and consume it. The drink will help in detoxification and will keep you hydrated.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like lemons, grapefruits and oranges are water-dense, sweet and offer numerous health benefits. They are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C ( a common antioxidant used by your body). You can add them in your salads or fruit platters.

5. Mint leaves

Mint leaves are commonly used in Indian dishes like raita, biryani, curries, chutneys and many more. Summer season is the perfect time to include mint leaves in your dishes. It has a very refreshing taste and enhances the flavour of your dishes.

6. Onions

Onions have the ability to prevent you from sun strokes. Red onions can help you keep cool as well. You can add onions to your dips, curd, curries, salads and chutneys.

