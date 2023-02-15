Protein And Blood Work: Two Crucial Steps For Healthy Hair As Per A Nutritionist

Healthy hair are achieved not only through hair treatments but also through good diet

Whether you've been opting for high-tension hairstyles or overusing heat-styling tools, they can damage your hair. For better growth, your hair and scalp need proper nourishment, which comes via oiling. Using proper shampoos and conditioners is important to ensure hair health. But, these are external methods. What if your hair fall or any other hair issue is an indication of an underlying health problem.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has listed two crucial steps for achieving voluminous and shiny hair without subjecting them to chemical-based products. While the first step includes keeping a tab on the protein intake, the next step is “blood work.”

In an Instagram post, the nutritionist lists down the major blood work to run, that may help you identify any underlying health issues which lead to hair fall. The list of tests includes check-up of Vitamin B12, Iron & Ferritin, Complete Thyroid Panel, Antibodies, Estrogen, Testosterone, DHT and DHEAs.

Rashi Chowdhary says that resorting to hair oils, treatments, supplements, or shampoos “without identifying the root cause will not help in preventing hair loss.”

“So beware of such claims. Let me know if this was helpful and if you have more questions on hair fall.. post them here,” she concludes her post.

In a previous post, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary reflects upon the importance of protein for hair health. She also highlights how consuming collagen and biotin capsules don't really work in restoring hair health. She said, “Don't get me wrong, all these supplements are great add-ons but that's what they are.., just add-ons. Your foundation will always stay good quality protein that suits your gut and does not cause inflammation.”

Watch the video here:

She recommends consuming foods like meat, fish, eggs, chicken bone broth, dals, edamame, clean vegan protein shakes and grass-fed whey protein as it may resolve the majority of the micronutrient deficiencies which lead to hair fall.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.