Protect Your Skin As A Diabetic This Monsoon By Following These Protective Tips

Diabetics should care for their skin during the monsoon for several reasons. The monsoon season creates a moist and humid environment, which promotes the growth of fungi and bacteria. Diabetics are more susceptible to skin infections due to high blood sugar levels.

Along with this, diabetics often experience slow wound healing due to poor blood circulation and nerve damage. Moisture in the monsoon season can further delay wound healing, making it important for diabetics to keep their skin dry and clean to minimise the risk of complications.

Diabetics are also more susceptible to fungal skin conditions like athlete's foot or fungal groin infections. The warm and damp weather during the monsoon can aggravate these conditions. Maintaining good hygiene and keeping the skin dry can help prevent such fungal infections. Read on as we share tips to help you manage your skin health during monsoon as a diabetic.

8 Skincare tips all diabetics should follow during monsoons:

1. Keep the skin clean and dry

It is important for diabetics to maintain good hygiene during the monsoon. Ensure that you wash your skin regularly with mild soap and warm water to keep it clean and free from infection-causing germs. Pat dry the skin gently with a clean towel to avoid excessive moisture.

2. Avoid walking barefoot

Diabetics should avoid walking barefoot, especially during the monsoon season when the chances of stepping into dirty water or puddles are high. Always wear clean and dry footwear to protect your feet from fungal infections.

3. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is vital for overall skin health. Keep yourself well hydrated by drinking plenty of water, herbal teas, or non-sugary fluids. This helps maintain the natural moisture levels in your skin and prevents it from becoming dry and cracked.

4. Use a moisturiser

Moisturise your skin regularly, especially after washing or bathing. Diabetic skin tends to get dry easily, so applying a gentle and non-greasy moisturiser helps to keep the skin hydrated and prevents itching or cracking.

5. Protect against insect bites

During the monsoon, mosquitoes and other insects are more active. Diabetics should protect themselves from insect bites as they can take longer to heal. Use mosquito repellents, wear long-sleeved clothing, and use bed nets to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infections.

6. Check your blood sugar levels regularly

Fluctuating blood sugar levels can affect the skin's ability to heal properly. Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly to keep them in the target range. Well-controlled diabetes promotes better skin health.

7. Be cautious about fungal infections

The monsoon season is notorious for fungal infections. Diabetics are more prone to fungal infections due to weakened immune systems. Keep the skin folds, such as the groin, underarms, and beneath breasts, clean and dry. Use anti-fungal powders or creams as prescribed by your doctor, if needed.

8. Seek medical attention for minor cuts or wounds

Diabetics should be extra vigilant for any cuts, wounds, or injuries, no matter how small, during the monsoon. Properly clean the wound with antiseptic and cover it with a sterile bandage. If you notice any signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, pus, or increased pain, seek immediate medical attention to avoid complications.

Overall, taking care of the skin during the monsoon is essential for diabetics to avoid complications, promote healing, and maintain overall skin health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.