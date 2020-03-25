Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Clarence House Confirmed

It is not possible to ascertain from where or whom the Prince caught the virus

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health", Clarence House has said. A spokesman also said that the Duchess of Cornwall had also been tested but she does not have the virus.

As per the Government and medical advice, both the Prince and the Duchess are self-isolation at their home in Balmoral, Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

It is not possible to ascertain from where or whom the 71-year-old Prince caught the virus, since he carried out many engagements as part of his public role in the past weeks.

As of 25 March 2020, 03:23 GMT+5:30, 375,498 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the world. The deadly virus has claimed 16, 362 lives, affecting 196 countries, areas or territories with cases, reports WHO.

The Centres For Disease Control And Prevention has said that people of the age 65 and older are at higher risk of severe illness. Apart from self-isolation, washing hands regularly and covering mouth and nose with tissue or elbow, the elderly must also take the following precautions:

Avoid close contact with people.

Stay at a distance of at least six feet or two arm lengths with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Avoid all cruise travel and non-essential air travel

Talk to your healthcare professional if you have concerns about COVID-19, the underlying condition you have or if you are feeling sick.

Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!

