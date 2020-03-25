Activist Greta Thunberg May Have Coronavirus; Reveals In A Lengthy Insta Post

Greta Thunberg informs having mild symptoms that may be because of coronavirus

Greta Thunberg, the environment activist may have coronavirus. She is currently isolating herself. In an Instagram post, Thunberg mentioned that she's been staying inside since the past two weeks. Having returned from her trip around Central Europe, she isolated herself in a borrowed apartment away from her mother and sister. She mentioned that she started feeling some symptoms exactly the same time as her father - who also travelled with her from Brussels. Talking about her symptoms, she mentioned that she had shivers, had a sore throat, felt tired and also coughed. Her father experienced the same symptoms which were only more severe. He also had a fever, she said in her post.

In a lengthy post, Thunberg mentions that she almost didn't feel ill and that her previous cold was much worse than this. "Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultaneously, I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough," she wrote.

She also informs that in Sweden so far, you cannot test yourself for COVID-19 unless you're in need of emergent medical treatment. Over there, anyone who is feeling ill is told to stay at home and isolate themselves. "I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it's extremely likely that I've had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances," she said.

This is probably the most dangerous aspect of the novel coronavirus, that the symptoms may be mild initially. Experts say that for the first eight day, symptoms of coronavirus may be mild. Dry cough, fever and breathlessness have been identified as the primary symptoms of coronavirus.

Thunberg agrees and says that many people, especially young people, might not notice any symptoms at all, or they may experience very mild symptoms. "Then they don't know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We, who don't belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others," she wrote in the post.

The bottom line is to understand that following advice from local authorities and experts is of prime importance. Stay at home, wash hands regularly, cover your mouth and nose with your elbow and tissue when you cough or sneeze. Stay safe and healthy, everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.