Prenatal Depression: How To Prevent Depression In Pregnant Women

Eating healthy can help maintain your mental health

Prenatal depression also known as perinatal depression refers to when a woman experiences depression during her pregnancy. Prenatal depression is not talked about as often as postpartum depression. However, it is very common and normal.

Perinatal depression affects 1 in 7 women. Prenatal depression must be taken seriously as studies show short as well as long-term effects of prenatal depression on the mother as well as the baby. Prenatal depression also increases the risk of postpartum depression.

Prenatal depression may cause sadness, worthlessness, anxiousness and anger in women during their pregnancy. Prenatal depression has also been linked to affecting the health of the baby. Hence, it is integral to take the right measures to prevent it altogether.

What a woman eats, how she workouts, her lifestyle and her environment, are all these factors that constitute a mother's chance of getting prenatal depression. In this article, we discuss how these factors can be altered to reduce the chances of prenatal depression.

5 ways through which you can prevent prenatal depression:

1. Therapy

Speaking to a health professional helps navigate your health and experiences throughout the pregnancy. This professional guidance must be sought for your physical as well as mental health. Counselling has proven to reduce the risks of prenatal depression. Therapy may be a better way to seek advice regarding your experiences throughout your pregnancy.

2. Exercising regularly

Exercising has various benefits for the body. Exercising helps manage the physical health of the mother and also boosts the baby's health. Exercising also helps improve the mental health of the mother. Exercising has proven to release happy hormones such as serotonin, dopamine, etc. which help elevate mood. This release of happy hormones may also reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Exercising such as yoga and meditation have proven to provide even more benefits to mental health.

3. Try CBT

CBT refers to cognitive behavioural therapy. CBT identifies and improves how one communicates with self. Negative thoughts such as ‘I'm not capable of being a parent', etc. can be identified and tried to turn positive. It helps advocate positive self-speaking. This therapy help rewire thought process and instils positive thought process in mothers.

4. Communicate

The first step to better mental health is to communicate. Prenatal depression as discussed in the beginning is completely normal and extremely common. The changes in hormones may also cause mood changes. It is necessary and encouraged to talk to people around you. Sharing your thoughts and feelings with people around you can help you navigate the right way to improve your mindset.

5. Eat right

What you eat also influences your moods and feelings. Eating food also releases certain happy hormones in the body. These hormones help facilitate improvement in moods, improve sleep cycle and various other benefits.

Following these simple lifestyle steps can help you avoid prenatal depression. The good physical and mental health of the mother ensures the good overall health of the baby. Make sure to be mindful of these factors and to provide a happy environment to the mother.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.