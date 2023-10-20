Pre-Bridal Skincare: Top 5 Foods For Healthy, Glowing Skin

A healthy diet can help achieve glowing skin

It's a dream for every bride-to-be to walk down the aisle with radiant, glowing skin on her wedding day. The desire for that picture-perfect complexion has led many to explore various skincare and dietary choices. There's a well-founded belief that what you eat can significantly impact your skin's appearance, leading to a natural, healthy glow.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists five foods that can help a bride get glowing skin for her big day. In her most recent Instagram video, she emphasized, "While makeup and skincare routines play their part, true bridal beauty starts from within, the real secret to achieving that enviable bridal glow lies in the foods you choose to nourish your body with in the months leading up to your big day."

1. Papaya

Papaya is a great ally for glowing skin because it has vitamin C, which fights skin damage and makes your skin look young. Papaya also has enzymes like papain, which helps get rid of dead skin cells and makes your skin smoother. It keeps your skin hydrated with its high water content and has vitamin A, which repairs your skin and reduces dark spots. It can also even out your skin tone and lessen blemishes.

2. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes have lots of beta-carotene, which your body turns into vitamin A, essential for skin repair and an even skin tone. Sweet potatoes also have antioxidants that fight skin damage and keep it looking young. They are high in water, which keeps your skin hydrated, and they contain vitamin C, promoting collagen production for supple skin. Plus, they have various B vitamins, which are good for overall skin health.

3. Mustard leaves

Mustard leaves have antioxidants like vitamins C and A, which protect your skin from damage and aging. These leaves also help your body detoxify, which can make your skin look healthier. They're rich in vitamin C, which is vital for collagen production and maintaining firm, youthful skin. Plus, their anti-inflammatory properties can soothe skin irritation and reduce redness.

4. Chia seeds water

Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids that maintain skin elasticity and reduce inflammation. They have antioxidants that protect your skin from damage, and their protein content helps with skin repair. Chia seeds are high in fiber, which supports good digestion and gut health, linked to healthy, glowing skin. You can make chia seed water by soaking them in liquid and drink it or use it in smoothies to promote a radiant complexion as part of your diet.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt has probiotics that support a healthy gut, which often means healthier skin. The natural fats in yogurt moisturize your skin and keep it from getting dry. It has lactic acid, which gently exfoliates, removing dead skin cells and brightening your skin. Yogurt can also reduce inflammation and is useful for those with acne. You can eat it for gut health or use it as a face mask to moisturize and exfoliate your skin naturally, making it a simple addition to your skincare routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.