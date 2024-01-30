5 Health Benefits Of Potatoes; Know Some Healthy Ways To Eat Potatoes

Potatoes are a good source of potassium

Potatoes are highly underrated. Consumption of potatoes is often linked with carb overload and weight gain. Many often eliminate potatoes completely from their diets. However, potatoes should not be your enemy. They can also offer you a variety of nutrients. Your cooking method plays a crucial role here. As you know, the cooking method can affect the nutrient content of the food. So, eating salty potato fries may not offer you the necessary nutrients. This article discusses some of the healthy ways to add the goodness of potatoes to your diet. Before mentioning these, let's take a look at the health benefits of potatoes first.

Health benefits of potatoes

1. Nutrient profile

Cooked potatoes are a good source of several vitamins and minerals. Potatoes contain protein, fibre, carbs, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, folate and some healthy antioxidants.

It is crucial to note that the skin of potatoes is also rich in several nutrients. The nutritional content can vary depending on the cooking method used.

2. Good for blood pressure

The high potassium content of potatoes can help lower blood pressure naturally. Further, magnesium also contributes to healthy blood pressure numbers. Other antioxidants and plant components also help boost overall heart health.

3. Quite filling

Potatoes are one of the filling foods that can help you curb hunger pangs. Eating filling foods can help you consume fewer calories, contributing to weight loss. However, potatoes should not be overconsumed.

4. Improve digestion

Resistant starch is the type of fibre found in potatoes that has the health benefits of both soluble and insoluble fibre. These can help improve digestion, prevent constipation and boost gut health.

5. Better blood sugar control

Resistant starch also helps reduce insulin resistance. This can improve blood sugar control. Again, moderation is the key.

Some healthy ways to cook potatoes

You cannot eat raw potatoes. Frying increases the calories and fat content. French fries, potato chips, potato wedges and fried potato spirals are not the healthiest ways to add potatoes to your diet.

You can bake, roast, air fry or boil potatoes according to the recipe you are preparing. Add herbs and spices and enjoy.

Some healthy options to try are:

Roasted potato wedges

Baked fries

Herbed potato salad

Baked potato packed with veggies

Mashed potatoes with broccoli and pesto

Simple Indian potato curry

Salad with boiled potatoes

There are several varieties of potatoes available. You must also enjoy sweet potatoes in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.