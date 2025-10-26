Not Fat, Just Water: Nutritionist Explains Post-Festive Bloating

Festivals bring joy, laughter, and plenty of delicious food. From late-night snacking to endless sweets and fried treats, it is all part of the fun. But once the celebrations end, many people step on the scale and panic at the sudden weight gain. The truth, though, is that it is often not fat; it is water retention.

Our bodies tend to hold on to extra water when we have had too much sodium, alcohol, or lack proper sleep. The result? Puffy faces, bloated tummies, and jeans that suddenly feel tighter. But here is the good news: this is temporary, and your body knows how to reset itself when given the right support.

On Wednesday, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a video on Instagram explaining exactly how to beat post-Diwali bloating the right way. “Gained weight this Diwali? It could just be water retention,” she began. According to the nutritionist, factors like alcohol, salty snacks, and poor sleep overload the body with sodium, causing cells to trap extra water.

But instead of resorting to crash diets or panic workouts, Lovneet Batra recommended focusing on hydration and potassium-rich foods that help the body flush out excess sodium naturally.

She shared three easy ways to do this:

1. Coconut Water With Sabja Seeds: A simple, hydrating drink that helps restore fluid balance and gently detoxifies your system.

2. Green Juice: Made with spinach, celery, cucumber, amla and ginger, this refreshing drink supports digestion and replenishes nutrients.

3. Banana Smoothie (Yoghurt-Based): A light yet filling option. “Throw in some nuts to add protein,” Lovneet Batra suggested. The smoothie helps to stabilise energy levels while staying low in salt.

“These are light, hydrating, and rich in potassium,” the nutritionist explained. She encouraged people to give their bodies 2–3 days of clean eating and proper hydration. The goal is not to “fix” anything overnight but to allow the body to rebalance itself naturally.

The nutritionist's caption summed it up perfectly: “Feeling a bit puffy post-Diwali? Don't stress! It's most likely water retention, not real fat gain.”

So, before you worry about the extra kilos after festive indulgence, remember: your body just needs a short break from heavy, salty and sugary foods. Go easy with home-cooked meals, drink plenty of fluids and let nature do its thing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.