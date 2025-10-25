Nutritionist Reveals 5 Times Women Might Want To Skip Their Coffee

There's something magical about coffee. The first sip in the morning feels like a zap through the brain. Some of us can't start the day without it, others just enjoy it as a little afternoon pick-me-up. From the comforting aroma to the little rituals of brewing or grabbing your favourite cup on the go, it's one of those simple pleasures that just makes life a bit better. Coffee is a staple for many, but according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, there are certain situations when women should pause before reaching for that cup. On Instagram, Batra has highlighted five key scenarios where coffee consumption could interfere with health or medications.

5 Times Women Should Skip Coffee

Trying to Conceive - High caffeine intake may affect ovulation and fertility. Women planning to conceive should consider limiting their caffeine intake or replacing coffee with herbal alternatives to support reproductive health. On Thyroid Medication - Coffee can interfere with the absorption of levothyroxine, a common thyroid medication. To ensure effectiveness, it is recommended to wait at least 60 minutes after taking thyroid medication before consuming coffee or other caffeinated drinks. Managing PCOS or Stress - Caffeine can influence hormone levels and may exacerbate inflammation. Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or high stress levels may benefit from moderating their coffee intake to maintain hormonal balance. Low Iron Levels - Coffee reduces the absorption of iron from plant-based sources. Women who are prone to low iron or follow vegetarian diets should avoid coffee around iron-rich meals to prevent interference with nutrient absorption. Sleep or Anxiety Concerns - Caffeine blocks signals that promote relaxation, which can disturb sleep and worsen anxiety. Limiting caffeine intake in the hours before bedtime can support better sleep quality and reduce feelings of restlessness.

Practical Alternatives And Tips

Batra suggests simple strategies to reduce the impact of caffeine:

Swap coffee with herbal teas such as tulsi, chamomile, or ginger. Wait at least 60 minutes after taking thyroid medication before drinking coffee. Avoid caffeine 1-2 hours before or after meals rich in iron. Keep caffeine under 200 mg per day if managing stress or trying to conceive. Avoid caffeine at least six hours before bed to support better sleep.

By being mindful of when and how much caffeine is consumed, women can enjoy coffee while minimising potential impacts on fertility, hormone health, nutrient absorption, and sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.