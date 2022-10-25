Post-Diwali Detox: This Three-Ingredient Drink Is What You Need Right Now

Beetroot will help improve liver's detox function, says nutritionist

After month-long preparations, Diwali is over and with this has ended the series of feasts and parties. Besides socializing, the festival offers a great opportunity to relish our favourite food which can be anything from some samosas to a box of Indian sweets. While the teetotalers often opt for a variety of sugar-loaded drinks, others stick to their regular drinks for partying late into the night.

This fun, when done once a year, should never be regretted as this is what festivals are meant for. However, it is also important that you pay attention to your health. If you are now worried about your Diwali binge, we've got you covered. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a post-Diwali liver detox drink which can help you get rid of all the toxins from your body.

Post-Diwali detox drink: Know how to prepare

The drink consists of beetroot, lemon juice, and garlic, and according to the nutritionist, each ingredient works wonders for the body.

Ingredients required: One beetroot, 1 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 garlic clove.

Post-Diwali detox: Try this simple drink at home post Diwali celebration

As per Lovneet Batra, the beetroot activates liver enzymes and increases bile in the body. This helps the liver in its detox function or in getting rid of the toxins from the body. The garlic, on the other hand, has a mineral called selenium which is said to be beneficial in cleaning the liver.

In the detox drink, lemon is something that can help you feel less guilty about your binge drinking session during Diwali. The nutritionist says that lemon can reverse the effects of excessive alcohol consumption on the liver. But this doesn't mean that you consume alcohol in excess. It is always advised to keep your alcohol consumption under control.