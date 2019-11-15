Pollution Giving You Dry, Watery Eyes? Try These Remedies To Reduce Burning Sensation In Eyes Because Of Smog

Delhi air pollution today: Sprinkle water in your eyes to reduce burning sensation caused by smog

It was only a temporary relief from air pollution last week. Air quality index has dipped to hazardous category and it is getting more and more difficult to breathe the toxic air with every passing day. Difficulty in breathing along with cough, cold, congestion, allergies and headaches. Another common symptom of air pollution affecting you is itchy and burning sensation in eyes. Eye problems, allergies and burning sensation in eyes are probably because of smog and no matter how much you try, staying indoors at all times is barely possible.

Air pollution and eye health: Quick and effective remedies that can help

Constant exposure to smog might be the reason why your eyes burn and feel itchy. You may also be experiencing sore eyes, watery eyes, dry eyes, redness in eyes and blurry vision. Well, the first step towards preventing these symptoms is avoiding going out too often. Apart from this, follow these steps for some relief:

1. Reduce your screen time: Air pollution isn't entirely responsible for these symptoms in eyes. Apart from 8 to 10 hours at work that you are constantly glued to your screen, if you are spending considerable time on your phone, then it is way more than recommended screen time for your eyes. Give your eyes a rest from screen time to reduce these symptoms. Reducing your screen time can reduce redness and burning sensation in eyes.

Reduce your screen time to avoid burning sensation in eyes

2. Sprinkle tap water on your eyes: This is an age-old remedy to get relief from burning sensation in eyes. If your eyes get reddish and burn after spending some time outside, sprinkle some tap water on them. This can be done several times during the day to reduce eye allergies caused by smog and air pollution.

3. Stay hydrated: As far as your water intake is optimum, the way your body responds to air pollution is going to be better. Drinking sufficient water helps in washing away toxins from the body and supports tear formation. This offers relief from dry eyes. Water intake can also help in removing irritants beneath your eye lids.

Hydrate yourself well to avoid dry eyes caused by smog and air pollution

4. Consume a healthy diet: Drinking warm fluids during high pollution levels can help in clearing out nasal passages and reduce congestion. Apart from these, consume foods rich in Vitamin A to improve eye health and reduce risks associated with high air pollution. Carrots, eggs, orange and yellow vegetables and fruits and leafy green veggies re rich sources of Vitamin A that can be beneficial for your eyes.

5. Avoid using eye makeup: A simple solution to avoid irritation in eyes because of smog and air pollution is by avoiding makeup. Stay away from kala, eyeliner, eye shadows and maskara. Get back to your specks and avoid contact lenses as well. Besides, it is also recommended to maintain a good hygiene. Wash your hands, face and feet after coming home. Use eye drops to reduce irritation in eyes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

