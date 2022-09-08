Pneumothorax: Can We Lower Risks Of Lung Collapse?

Pneumothorax: Smoking can increase risk of lung collapse

A collapsed lung is known as a pneumothorax. When air seeps into the area between your lung and chest wall, it results in a pneumothorax. Your lung collapses as a result of the air pushing on its outside. A pneumothorax can be either a partial or total collapse of the lungs.

A blunt or penetrating chest wound, certain medical procedures, or damage from underlying lung disease can all result in a pneumothorax. Or it might happen for no apparent reason. Shortness of breath and abrupt chest discomfort are common symptoms. A collapsed lung may occasionally pose a hazard to life.

The most common method of treating a pneumothorax is to remove the extra air by placing a chest tube or needle between the ribs. A tiny pneumothorax, though, might heal on its own.

What are the causes?

A pneumothorax may result from:

Lung diseases: The risk of lung tissue collapsing increases with damage. Numerous underlying conditions, including pneumonia, cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), can harm the lungs. Round, thin-walled air sacs develop in the lung tissue as a result of cystic lung conditions. These air sacs have the potential to burst and cause pneumothorax.

Air blisters that rupture: The top of the lungs may develop tiny air blisters (blebs). Sometimes these air blisters rupture, allowing air to flow into the area around the lungs.

Due to mechanical ventilation: A severe form of pneumothorax can develop in persons who require artificial ventilation. The ventilator may cause an imbalance in the chest's air pressure. The lung could completely disintegrate.

Injury in the chest: Lung collapse can result from any chest wound that is piercing or blunt. Some injuries can occur as a result of physical attacks or auto accidents, while others could unintentionally arise through chest insertion methods used in medical operations.

These conditions may arise due to pre-existing diseases such as:

Emphysema

Endometriosis in the chest

Asthma

Pneumonia

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Lung cancer

Lymphangioleiomyomatosis

Marfan syndrome

Tuberculosis

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Collagen vascular disease

Cystic fibrosis

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), is a condition caused by pneumonia, coronavirus and other illnesses

Other causes of pneumothorax may be:

Use of drugs, especially inhaled drugs

Flying that involves sudden and significant air pressure changes

Deep-sea diving, scuba diving

Smoking

Family history of pneumothorax

Pregnancy

Slim, tall body type

Can we lower the risk?

Now that we understand the causes, we can navigate ways to lower the risk. There are certain ways in which you may be able to lower your risk through lifestyle changes:

Stop smoking

Quit smoking today to lower the risk of lung collapse. Smoking affects and worsens our overall health, especially the lungs. Smoking lowers our lung capacity and makes us weaker.

Avoid scuba diving

If you scuba dive, opt for safer options such as snorkeling. Make sure to talk to your doctor regarding your safety. In general, be careful and avoid activities that might put you at risk.

Get regular checkups

If you already suffer from any lung diseases, make sure to get regular checkups. Regular checkups can help identify any irregularities. Early identification can help cure many disorders and can help lower fatalities.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.