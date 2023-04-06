US Teenager's Vaping Habit Caused His Lungs To Collapse 4 Times

The teenager was diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax. (Representational Image)

A teenager living in the United States has claimed that his addiction to vaping caused his lungs to collapse four times and made him look aged, as per a report in the New York Post. Doctors informed Draven Hatfield that he appeared to have smoked three packs a day for more than 30 years.

Mr Hatfield claimed that he started vaping when he was 13 because he thought it was a "neat trend" and eventually began using disposable vape pens twice or thrice a week. However, he started experiencing severe chest pains and cramps in October 2021 and was subsequently rushed to a hospital. As reported by the Post, the teenager was diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax, also known as a collapsed lung, which happens when air is trapped between the lung and the chest wall.

Mr Hatfield admitted that he did not establish a link between his collapsed lung to his habit of vaping when he returned to work as a construction contractor. However, after suffering through an excruciating week of being connected to a chest tube, he faced a similar issue the following week. After his lung collapsed for the third time, the teenager contacted an expert and decided to stop vaping. However, a surgery involving "attaching the wall of ribs" was required when Mr Hatfield's lungs collapsed for the fourth time.

Despite having fully recovered from his surgery, the teenager admits that it still has an impact on him. He said that he frequently has lower back pain and feels discomfort on the side of the chest where his lung collapsed.

According to the outlet, Mr Hatfield said that nicotine gum helped get him off vaping and that he has given up the habit permanently. He is now raising awareness of the risks associated with vaping.