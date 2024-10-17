Periodontal Diseases: How Sugar Affects Your Dental Health

Sugar serves as a food source for the bacteria in your mouth

Periodontal diseases, also known as gum diseases, are infections and inflammation that affect the tissues surrounding and supporting the teeth, primarily the gums. These diseases range from mild gingivitis, which causes red, swollen, and bleeding gums, to more severe forms like periodontitis, which can lead to tooth loss if untreated. Periodontal diseases are caused by the accumulation of plaque—a sticky film of bacteria on the teeth and gums. Sugar significantly affects dental health. It fuels the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth, leading to the production of acids that attack tooth enamel. This results in cavities and contributes to gum diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis. Read on as we share some ways in which sugar affects your dental health.

9 Ways sugar affects your dental health

1. Promotes tooth decay

When sugar is consumed, bacteria in the mouth break it down into acids. These acids demineralise and weaken tooth enamel, leading to cavities or dental caries. The frequent consumption of sugary foods increases the duration of these acid attacks, speeding up the decay process.

2. Erodes tooth enamel

Acids formed by sugar not only cause cavities but also erode tooth enamel, the hard outer layer of teeth. Once enamel is worn away, it cannot regenerate, leaving the teeth more vulnerable to sensitivity and decay.

3. Increases plaque formation

Sugar promotes the formation of plaque, a sticky biofilm that adheres to the teeth. Plaque is full of harmful bacteria that produce acids, attacking both the enamel and gums, leading to further complications like gingivitis.

4. Leads to gum inflammation

High sugar intake contributes to the growth of harmful bacteria around the gum line, triggering an immune response that leads to inflamed, swollen, and bleeding gums—a condition known as gingivitis. If left untreated, this can advance to more severe periodontal diseases.

5. Weakens tooth structure

Regular exposure to sugar weakens the tooth structure over time by eroding essential minerals like calcium and phosphorus from the enamel. This mineral loss makes teeth brittle, prone to cracks, and more susceptible to infections.

6. Contributes to dry mouth

Sugary foods and drinks can cause dry mouth by reducing saliva production. Since saliva plays a crucial role in washing away food particles and neutralising acids, a lack of it leads to a higher risk of tooth decay and gum disease.

7. Encourages bacterial growth

Sugar serves as a food source for the bacteria in your mouth. The more sugar you consume, the more fuel you provide to these bacteria, allowing them to multiply and create more acids that harm your teeth and gums.

8. Causes tooth sensitivity

Over time, the erosion of enamel due to sugar exposes the softer dentin layer of teeth, leading to increased sensitivity to hot, cold, or sweet foods. Tooth sensitivity is often a sign of enamel loss and can be an early indicator of potential decay.

9. Contributes to tartar buildup

When sugar feeds bacteria, the resulting plaque can harden into tartar if not removed. Tartar buildup is more difficult to remove with brushing and flossing alone, often requiring professional cleaning. Tartar irritates the gums and accelerates periodontal disease progression.

Avoid access sugar consumption and always brush your teeth adequately to reduce your risk of these diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.