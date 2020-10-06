Period Pain: 5 Foods And Home Remedies That Work Like Magic

Painful periods can be because of iron and folic acid deficiency

Period pain is a tough to endure. For many women, it requires taking an extra leave or a forced break from daily commitments. Health experts believe that moderate amount of period pain is normal, and shouldn't be much of a concern. However, if the pain is excruciating and occurs every time you get periods, then it can be because of an underlying health condition like iron deficiency, and must be checked by an expert. You will be surprised to know that moderate and recurring period pain can be dealt with the help of simple kitchen ingredients like raisins, kesar and ghee.

5 foods and home remedies that can help in reducing pain during periods

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in a recent live session on YouTube talks about these home remedies that can effectively reduce and even help you get rid of painful periods.

1. Start your day with soaked raisins and kesar

Take two small bowls. In one add black raisins (4-5), and in other add a few strands (1-2) of kesar or saffron. Have them first thing in the morning. "This is one of the most useful food interventions for the likes of period cramps and bloating. It can also help in reducing constipation and meeting iron deficiency," says Diwekar.

Start your day with soaked raisins and kesar to reduce period pain

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Include roots and tuber vegetables like suran/jimikand, sweet potato, potato, arbi in your diet

These vegetables are rich in fibre, polyphenols and naturally-existing hormone-like substances that help you have smoother periods and better skin and hair health. Cook them how they have been cooked in your family for generations.

3. Have a banana at about 4 or 6 pm in evening

Have a fresh fruit or a banana by 4 or 6 pm in evening, every day. It will help you have a smaller portion size for dinner. This in turn helps you sleep better and wake up fresher. Banana is rich in potassium, fibre and Vitamin B.

Eat a banana at around 4 pm or 6 pm every day

Photo Credit: iStock

Apart from eating the banana, you can also bank on the banana flower. It is therapeutic in nature and has medicinal properties.

"Not having anything between 4 or 6 pm in evening can either lead to overeating during dinner, or lead to consumption of stimulants like tea, coffee or cigarette. Junk food and comfort food cravings also tend to shoot up if you don't eat at this time of the day," Diwekar explains.

4. Have millets, especially kuttu in winter

They are extremely useful as they add more diversity to your diet. They help in improving gut flora, which can improve the health of your ovaries and reproductive system, she says and adds that it can be helpful for women who get painful periods and even those who have endometriosis. Kuttu or buckwheat, rajgira, makai, etc are good grains for winter.

5. Aliv seeds and coriander seeds

Aliv seeds or garden cress seeds of halim seeds can ensure smooth and pain-free periods. These seeds are a good source of folic acid and iron. These seeds can be mixed with coconut and jaggery to make a laddoo. You can also add a pinch of aliv seeds to turmeric milk, and have a cup of it at night. It can help you sleep well. Eat one aliv laddoo every day for smooth, pain-free periods.

Coriander seeds, with some dried coconut and jaggery can also help you have smooth periods. Also add a tsp of ghee to each of your meals. It helps you provide essential fatty acids and helps in assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.

These basic home remedies helped women experience fewer mood swings, cramps, bloating, sugar cravings and tiredness and fatigue.

"Such food interventions primarily are effective in reducing pain during periods as they help in overcoming micronutrient deficiencies," she explains.

It may take around 12 weeks of consistent effort for one to overcome aches and pains, using these time-tested foods practices, Diwekar informs.

Iron, folic acid and haemoglobin deficiencies are quit common among women in India, says Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist. These aches and pains and conditions that most people suffer from, are because of micronutrient deficiencies.

Avoid following fad diets that are restrictive in nature. These low-calorie diets that offer promising weight loss benefits can do more harm than good by causing nutritional deficiencies, sleep troubles, digestion troubles and much more.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

