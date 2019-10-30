Exercising During Periods: This Is The Workout You Should Do When You Are On Your Period

Exercising on your periods is completely fine as far as you feel comfortable and fit to do it

Should you be exercising on your periods? Well, it is one universally asked question and there never seems to be a right answer to it. On one hand, you might feel a little guilty for missing out workout despite having the time, mood and energy for it, but on the other hand, you feel physically incapable to challenge yourself for exercising efficiently. When it comes to exercising and dieting, it is important to listen to your body not push yourself beyond a certain extent. Keep reading to know if its feasible to exercise when you're on your periods.

Exercising on your periods: Is it safe?

First of all, you must know that there is nothing wrong with training on your period. Exercising or not exercising during your periods totally depends on how you feel and not on any commonly believed norm. Elaborating more on the topic is celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram. "Often women are looking for a single answer to this question that suits everyone, but as it is with many things in life, not one thing suits everyone," she writes in one of her recent posts.

You can skip exercising if you don't feel fit during your period

Photo Credit: iStock

So, it is fine to workout, not workout or workout at an intensity that suits your energy during your periods. As Kayla mentions, there are some women who might have low blood pressure during their periods. This may make them feel dizzy and nauseous during periods and that's why they should probably skip exercising during periods. An alternative can be to slow down the intensity of workouts.

Sharing her own personal account of what she does when on her period, Kayla writes, "I know when I get my period there are usually at least 2 days when I feel completely out of it! If it's a workout day then I rest and wait until I feel better."

Workout that you can do when on your periods

If you don't feel as weak or dizzy and have the energy to exercise on your periods, you can try low-intensity exercises. You can swap a workout for a LISS session. Low-intensity steady state cardio (LISS) workouts are long, consistently paced cardiovascular sessions which work at a target heart rate of 45-65%. LISS workouts should last for 30-60 minutes. But on your periods, the duration can last for as long as it suits you.

Going for a long, slow-paced walk can make up for exercising during your period

Photo Credit: iStock

So, you can walk on the treadmill at a steady pace for around 30 minutes of 45 minutes, and that's it- your day's workout is done. Other workouts that you can do as part of LISS are low-intensity and low-paced cycling, slow jogging, slow climbing stairs. Some benefits of LISS workout include better aerobic fitness. It is easy to stick to this kind of workout in the long run. You need little or no recovery time to complete this workout. It is safe, simple and easy on joints.

You don't need to feel the pressure to exercise-it is one thing which is supposed to make you feel lighter, fitter and healthier.

