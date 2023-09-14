Pepino: 10 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Fruit More Often

The presence of potassium in pepino helps regulate blood pressure levels

Pepino also known as Melon Pear or Sweet Cucumber, is a fruit that belongs to the Solanaceae family. It is native to South America and is widely cultivated in countries such as Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Pepino is oval-shaped, about the size of a medium-sized cucumber, and has a yellow or light green colour with purple stripes.

In terms of health benefits, pepino is a low-calorie fruit that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and fiber. The fruit is also known for its hydrating properties due to its high water content. Some studies suggest that pepino may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, but further research is needed to confirm its specific health benefits. In this article, we list the many benefits of eating this exotic fruit.

Read on as we share the many benefits of eating pepino:

1. High in water content

Pepino is composed of approximately 96% water, making it a great hydrating snack for those looking to replenish fluids and stay hydrated.

2. Low in calories

Pepino is a low-calorie food, making it an ideal choice for those trying to manage their weight or maintain a calorie-controlled diet.

3. Good source of dietary fibre

Pepino contains a good amount of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, promotes regular bowel movements, and helps maintain a healthy digestive system.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Pepino is packed with antioxidants, such as vitamin C and beta-carotene, which help combat free radicals in the body, reduce oxidative stress, and prevent cellular damage.

5. Boosts immune system

The high vitamin C content in pepino helps strengthen the immune system, promoting a healthy immune response and protecting against illnesses.

6. Provides essential vitamins and minerals

Pepino is a good source of various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium, which are important for maintaining overall health and wellbeing.

7. Promotes cardiovascular health

The presence of potassium in pepino helps regulate blood pressure levels, reducing the risk of hypertension and promoting heart health.

8. Supports healthy skin

The antioxidants and vitamin C in pepino contribute to healthy skin by reducing inflammation, fighting free radicals, and promoting collagen production.

9. Aids in weight loss

The low-calorie content and high water content of pepino makes it a great addition to weight loss diets, as it helps keep you full and satisfied without adding excess calories.

10. Promotes hydration

Due to its high water content, consuming pepino helps keep the body adequately hydrated, which plays a crucial role in several bodily functions, including temperature regulation, nutrient transport, and joint lubrication.

Pepino can be found in several countries worldwide, including India. It may be available in specialty markets or grocery stores that import exotic fruits. However, its availability might vary depending on the region and local demand.

